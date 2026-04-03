Results
April 03, 2026

With three firsts, Israel’s Smadar Bernstein gains overall in CLASP Practice Chanter contest

The Internet – April 3, 2026 – Five novice pipers from around the world submitted their recordings for the first in the 2026 series of Practice Chanter contests organized by the Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers, and it was Smadar Bernstein from Maccabim-Re’Ut, Israel, who gained three firsts over the four events to receive a new ES Session Chanter.

Contestants had to submit a recorded video of their practice chanter performances about a month before they were assessed by Emma Hill, the judge for all four events. Each competitor in the series of contests receives a critique from the judge after the results are revealed. At the end of the year-long series of competitions, an overall champion is determined from total points gained.

Smadar Bernstein

Piobaireachd Ground
1st Hannelore Schuster
2nd Craig Watt
3rd Smadar Bernstein
4th Andrew Gordon
5th Patrick Terry

2/4 March (two repeated parts)
1st Smadar Bernstein
2nd Andrew Gordon
3rd Patrick Terry
4th Craig Watt

Strathspey & Reel (two parts of each tune type)
1st Smadar Bernstein
2nd Patrick Terry
3rd Andrew Gordon
4th Craig Watt

Jig (two repeated parts)
1st Smadar Bernstein
2nd Andrew Gordon
3rd Craig Watt
4th Patrick Terry

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Results
April 03, 2026
Finlay Johnston: 2026 P-M Donald MacLeod Memorial winner
News
April 02, 2026
78th Frasers lose Drew Duthart as L-D; corps drummer Kyle Wardell takes charge
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?