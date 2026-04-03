With three firsts, Israel’s Smadar Bernstein gains overall in CLASP Practice Chanter contest
The Internet – April 3, 2026 – Five novice pipers from around the world submitted their recordings for the first in the 2026 series of Practice Chanter contests organized by the Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers, and it was Smadar Bernstein from Maccabim-Re’Ut, Israel, who gained three firsts over the four events to receive a new ES Session Chanter.
Contestants had to submit a recorded video of their practice chanter performances about a month before they were assessed by Emma Hill, the judge for all four events. Each competitor in the series of contests receives a critique from the judge after the results are revealed. At the end of the year-long series of competitions, an overall champion is determined from total points gained.
Piobaireachd Ground
1st Hannelore Schuster
2nd Craig Watt
3rd Smadar Bernstein
4th Andrew Gordon
5th Patrick Terry
2/4 March (two repeated parts)
1st Smadar Bernstein
2nd Andrew Gordon
3rd Patrick Terry
4th Craig Watt
Strathspey & Reel (two parts of each tune type)
1st Smadar Bernstein
2nd Patrick Terry
3rd Andrew Gordon
4th Craig Watt
Jig (two repeated parts)
1st Smadar Bernstein
2nd Andrew Gordon
3rd Craig Watt
4th Patrick Terry
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