With three firsts, Israel’s Smadar Bernstein gains overall in CLASP Practice Chanter contest

The Internet – April 3, 2026 – Five novice pipers from around the world submitted their recordings for the first in the 2026 series of Practice Chanter contests organized by the Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers, and it was Smadar Bernstein from Maccabim-Re’Ut, Israel, who gained three firsts over the four events to receive a new ES Session Chanter.

Contestants had to submit a recorded video of their practice chanter performances about a month before they were assessed by Emma Hill, the judge for all four events. Each competitor in the series of contests receives a critique from the judge after the results are revealed. At the end of the year-long series of competitions, an overall champion is determined from total points gained.

Piobaireachd Ground

1st Hannelore Schuster

2nd Craig Watt

3rd Smadar Bernstein

4th Andrew Gordon

5th Patrick Terry

2/4 March (two repeated parts)

1st Smadar Bernstein

2nd Andrew Gordon

3rd Patrick Terry

4th Craig Watt

Strathspey & Reel (two parts of each tune type)

1st Smadar Bernstein

2nd Patrick Terry

3rd Andrew Gordon

4th Craig Watt

Jig (two repeated parts)

1st Smadar Bernstein

2nd Andrew Gordon

3rd Craig Watt

4th Patrick Terry