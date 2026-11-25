Worlds 2027 livestream is definitely a go . . . well, Friday anyway

At least part of the ongoing question about livestreaming the 2027 World Pipe Band Championships has been answered conclusively.

The livestream broadcast of the Grade 1 and Juvenile competitions on Friday, August 13th, is confirmed: “Glasgow Life separately commissions a streaming partner to livestream the Friday program, which includes the first day of Grade 1 competition and Juvenile competitions. This arrangement will continue for the 2027 Championships,” a Glasgow Life spokesperson said, responding quickly and clearly to pipes|drums’ queries.

That’s great news, but the Saturday livestream is still up in the air.

Why? Well, it’s a bit complicated.

“Glasgow Life is responsible for the overall event planning and technical delivery at Glasgow Green,” Glasgow Life added. “The RSPBA is responsible for the competition delivery. The respective responsibilities are not divided by day, but by the different roles each organization fulfils in delivering the event.”

Glasgow Life is contracted by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association to handle marketing, communications, social media, the site build, and almost everything except running the pipe band competitions.

The livestream is a significant exception.

The deal between the RSPBA and Glasgow Life states that Glasgow Life handles only the Friday livestream, not the Saturday.

“Glasgow Life do not contract [the livestream] for the Saturday. That sits with BBC and the RSPBA.” – Glasgow Life

“The RSPBA owns the World Pipe Band Championships, with Glasgow Life working in partnership with them to host and deliver the event in Glasgow under an agreed multi-year arrangement,” the Glasgow Life spokesperson stressed. “Glasgow Life do not contract [the livestream] for the Saturday. That sits with BBC and the RSPBA. The BBC’s live broadcast of the World Pipe Band Championships on Saturday is arranged through a contract with the RSPBA.”

“Media coverage rights belong to the RSPBA as event owners, and Glasgow Life plays no role in the negotiations with a broadcast partner. This reflects our approach with all event owners we work with.”

The BBC has said only that it will provide “coverage” of the World Pipe Band Championships, and did not specify whether that will include the Saturday livestream, saying only that the scope of their coverage is still to be determined.

On November 19th, RSPBA spokesperson Jackie Allan stated that the “BBC have confirmed they will film the Worlds in 2027, same as 2026,” adding a few days later, “the livestream at the Worlds is dealt with by the Glasgow Life organization and not the RSPBA, so I can’t help you on that.”

Glasgow Life said that when the Worlds became a two-day event, they “undertook livestreaming of some of the Friday Grade 1 competition and pays a fee to the BBC to provide pictures and sound for this. The BBC has been solely responsible for the Saturday livestream.”

The specific financial terms of the broadcast agreements between the RSPBA, Glasgow Life, and the BBC are not known.

But what is known is that there will be a free livestream of the Grade 1 and Juvenile competitions from the 2027 World Pipe Band Championships.

With 2027 BBC coverage more uncertain than usual, pipes|drums launched a petition urging the BBC to prioritize livestream coverage for the good of piping and drumming and Scottish arts culture worldwide. Readers are encouraged to join the nearly 2,400 supporters who have signed the petition so far: