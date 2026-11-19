BBC confirms Worlds “coverage,” but without specifics

“We can confirm that we will continue our coverage of the World Pipe Band Championships next summer.”

That’s part of an official statement to pipes|drums from the BBC’s press office, following our request for an update on the matter after the parent organization announced on October 20th that it would shut down BBC Scotland’s television channel in spring 2027 as part of an effort to reduce spending at the UK’s public broadcaster by some £500 million.

When asked whether “coverage” includes the popular worldwide livestreaming of the event, the BBC’s press office said only, “Our World Band Pipe Championship coverage plans for 2027 are not finalized and will be announced in due course.”

That’s in line with previous years, when the livestream status wasn’t determined until much closer to the competition date, August 13-14 at Glasgow’s Glasgow Green.

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association made an official announcement, now deleted from its website, that the BBC would not be involved in the 2027 livestream broadcast.

The RSPBA later rescinded its announcement, saying, “The RSPBA wishes to clarify the position regarding future BBC Scotland coverage of the World Pipe Band Championships . . . Following further communication, BBC Scotland has advised that a final decision has not yet been confirmed.” That news story is also no longer available on the association’s website.

The RSPBA also stated that it is investigating ways to work with other providers to deliver a livestream broadcast. At the 2026 Glenfiddich Piping Championships, Inner Ear, the company handling the Glenfiddich livestream, was identified as a probable supplier. The Glasgow-based digital media and live production company curates and streams live events, festivals, and competitions, and has worked with the National Piping Centre in various broadcasts, including those from the Piping Live! festival.

In October, pipes|drums launched a petition for BBC Scotland to continue the livestream, targeting BBC Scotland Director Hayley Valentine.

The petition remains open and has attracted more than 3,300 signatures so far.

HELP SAVE THE WORLDS LIVESTREAM! While the BBC has not decided on a livestream of the 2027 World Pipe Band Championships, its future is very much in doubt. pipes|drums has created a petition to save the broadcast. SIGN THE PETITION!



Valentine defended the decision to cut BBC Scotland television as necessary to concentrate resources where they would have the greatest audience impact.

The announcement drew strong criticism from the Scottish Government, which called the proposed closure unacceptable and warned it threatened Scotland’s distinct cultural identity, journalism, and representation within public-service broadcasting.

BBC management has maintained that “difficult financial decisions” are necessary to sustain services and reach audiences, amid increasing preference for streaming services.

It would thus seem that the Worlds livestream fits perfectly into the BBC’s online content strategy.

The RSPBA has not responded to pipes|drums’ request to clarify why the association’s news stories about the status of the Worlds livestream are no longer available.