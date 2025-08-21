Year turns to big solo events, starting with Oban’s Argyllshire Gathering

The Argyllshire Gathering on Wednesday, August 27th, and Thursday, August 28th, marks the traditional turning point of the piping and drumming year in the northern hemisphere, ushering in a series of big solo competitions that last until May.

“Oban,” as competitors casually refer to the event, is the sister event to the Northern Meeting—”Inverness”—on Thursday, September 11th, and Friday, September 12th.

Both events are considered the pinnacle of non-invitational solo piping contests, highlighted by the Highland Society of London’s Gold Medals and the Silver Medals for piobaireachd, as well as the Senior Piobaireachd at Oban and the Clasp at Inverness, two contests reserved for those who’ve won a Gold Medal, and the Former Winners MSRs for previous winners of the Argyllshire Gathering A-Grade March and Strathspey & Reel for Oban, and, for the Northern Meeting, the A-Grade MSR at Inverness.

The winners of the Gold Medal, Senior Piobaireachd and Former Winners’ MSR receive invitations to the Glenfiddich Championship in October in Blair, Atholl, Scotland.

Both Oban and Inverness have been going on for a long time, evidenced by the fact that this year marks the 150th anniversary of the Highland Society of London’s sponsorship of the Gold Medal.

Gaining entry to the events for pipers graded A, B or C by the Competing Pipers Association is a process fraught with anxiety for many soloists who put their heart and soul into their art at this level.

With the number of applicants exceeding the limited space, a joint committee reviews attendance, recent prizes, playing standards, whether teachers were judging pupils, how long a piper has competed in an event with little or no success, and other factors to determine who gets in and who gets knocked back.

Pipers used to competing in an event having their application rejected can be devastating, and known to hasten retirement.

Contestants typically in non-former winner piobaireachd competitions who miss a year (let alone two) for any reason often have to work their way somehow back to acceptance. In the past, missing the event due to injury, illness, or personal tragedy has resulted in rejection.

On Wednesday, the Argyllshire Gathering holds all piobaireachd and Former Winners’ MSR at various indoor venues. The remaining light music events take place outdoors. Rain, shine, gale, hail, or snow won’t stop them.

Here are the lists of competitors (alphabetical by last name) in the highest profile events at the 2025 Argyllshire Gathering.

Highland Society of London Gold Medal (9 am, Corron Halls Studio Theatre)

Chris Armstrong, Glasgow

Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland

Glenn Brown, Glasgow

Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland

Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

Brendon Eade, Hamilton, New Zealand

Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland

Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Nick Hudson, Houston

Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland

Angus J. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

Cameron MacDougall, South Orange, New Jersey

Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

John McDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland

Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario

Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland

John Mulhearn, Carluke, Scotland

William Rowe, Marton, New Zealand

Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

Innes Smith, Dunblane, Scotland

Darach Urquhart, Glasgow

Calum Watson, Bathgate, Scotland

Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

Senior Piobaireachd (9 am, Corron Halls Main Hall)

Chris Armstrong

Glenn Brown

Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh

Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland

Andrew Hayes, Ottawa

Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh

Callum Beaumont, Guardbridge, Scotland

Nick Hudson

Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

Jack Lee, Ontario, Surrey, British Columbia

Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland

Angus D. MacColl

Ian K. MacDonald

Colin MacLellan, Edinburgh

Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow

Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

Douglas Murray, Cupar, Scotland

Connor Sinclair

Innes Smith

lain Speirs, Edinburgh

Craig Sutherland, Crieff, Scotland

Greg Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand

Silver Medal (9 am, Rockfield Centre)

Joe Biggs, Ajax, Ontario

Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia

Keith Bowes, Erskine, Scotland

Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland

Kyle Cameron, Rosemarkie, Scotland

Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland

John Dew, Glasgow

Jacob Dicker, Maxville, Ontario

Austin Diepenhorst, San Diego

Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland

Mike Fitzhenry, Paisley, Scotland

Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland

Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland

Eireann Ianetta-MacKay, Glasgow

Luke Kennedy, Strathaven, Scotland

Liam Kernaghan, Auckland, New Zealand

Zephan Knichel, Lynwood, Washington

Anna Kummerlow, Kladrum, Germany

Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland

Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland

James McPetrie, Aberdeen, Scotland

Ross Miller, Glasgow

Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland

Campbell Wilson, Pizen, Czechia

Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland

Former Winners’ MSR (3 pm, Argyllshire Gathering Hall)

Chris Armstrong

Callum Beaumont

Calum Brown

Glenn Brown

Cameron Drummond

Ben Duncan

Alex Gandy

Alasdair Henderson

Finlay Johnston

Jack Lee

Stuart Liddell

Angus D. MacColl

Angus J. MacColl

Ian K. MacDonald

Cameron MacDougall

Willie McCallum

Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland

Sarah Muir

Douglas Murray

Roddy MacLeod

Connor Sinclair

lain Speirs

Craig Sutherland

The lists for the balance of the light music events on Thursday generally comprise the Gold and Silver Medal contestants above (plus a few in the Senior Piob) competing in the A-Grade and B-Grade Marches, and Strathspeys & Reels, respectively. There’s an Intermediate MSR, mostly for B- and C-Grade pipers.

An Open Jig with no order of play is offered. Those who’ve entered are supposed to go straight to the Jig platform to get in the queue.

Here are the judges for the events:

Piobaireachd

Senior Piobaireachd: Ian Duncan, Patricia Henderson, Jack Taylor

Gold Medal: Alan Forbes, Murray Henderson, Bill Wotherspoon

Silver Medal: Robert Barnes, Donald MacPhee, Robert Wallace

MacGregor Memorial: Euan Anderson, Derek Fraser, Bruce Hitchings, Ronnie McShannon

Light Music

Former Winners’ MSR: Peter Hunt, Dr. Angus MacDonald, John Wilson

A-Grade March: Patricia Henderson, Peter Hunt, Ronnie McShannon

A-Grade Strathspey & Reel: Murray Henderson, Bruce Hitchings, John Wilson

B-Grade March: Ian Duncan, Derek Fraser, Bill Wotherspoon

B-Grade Strathspey & Reel: Barty Donaldson, Dr. Angus MacDonald, Jack Taylor

Intermediate MSR: Stuart Liddell, Robert Wallace

Jig: Euan Anderson, Alan Forbes

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for results from the 2025 Argyllshire Gathering as they become available.