“A charming and addictive read” – Lorne MacDougall reviews Gary West’s biography of Martyn Bennett

Brave New Music is a chronological biography of the fine young piper, classical musician, and electronic artist Bennett, who died in 2005 at 33. With Bennett’s premature death, I was worried this would be a difficult read. Within the first few pages, I realized that I was much more likely to turn the pages while laughing or smiling and thinking, “Ah, so that’s how, why, when or where he did that . . . ” than feel anything close to gloom.