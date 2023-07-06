Subscribers
July 06, 2023

A well-conceived interface, intentionality of themes and imagination: Roderick MacLean reviews John Dew’s ‘Pipe Suites’ music collection

"Dew has done us a service with his well-conceived interface, intentionality of themes and imagination in composition."
To access this content, you must purchase a subscription.

Subscribers

Related

See also
Results
July 01, 2023
Field Marshal Montgomery win their 27th All-Ireland Championship
Features
July 01, 2023
Toronto Sikh community discovers the joys of piping and drumming in grassroots teaching program
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?