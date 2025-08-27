Alberta’s Mark Christy wins $7K+ in prizes in our 2025 Pick The Six contest!

After a record number of entries from all over the world were reviewed, Mark Christy from Camrose, Alberta, Canada, emerged the winner of the pipes|drums 2025 Pick The Six contest!

Mark got the Grade 1 World’s prize list spot on to be part of a draw with the entry from Andrew Robson of Broughty Ferry, Scotland, the only other submission to predict the result correctly.

“Wow! That is so exciting! Thank you for doing this every year, along with keeping pipes|drums ongoing and current,” Mark said after he learned that he’d won the raft of prizes contributed by our advertisers, with a total value of $7,187 / £3,907.

As consolation, we’re giving Andrew Robson a 10-year subscription to pipes|drums.

In case you’ve been doing time at Barlinnie and missed the news, the top six Grade 1 finishers at the 2025 World Championships were:

1st Inveraray & District (Scotland)

2nd Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland)

3rd Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland)

4th Simon Fraser University (Canada)

5th Police Scotland Fife (Scotland)

6th Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland)

Thank you to all who entered the Pick The Six, and to our many advertisers who sponsored this year’s contest.

Here’s everything that Mark Christy can look forward to enjoying, listed alphabetically:

“Jori Chisholm founded BagpipeLessons.com in 1999 with a simple goal of providing high-quality information for learning the bagpipes. Jori has been teaching online one-on-one video lessons since 2003, and was featured on the front page of the New York Times in a story about the growth of online music lessons. He also created the world’s first series of bagpipe tune and video lessons, which have been downloaded by thousands of pipers around the world.”

Prizes:

Tone Protector Deluxe Starter Pack! – protect your sound with the award-winning and best-selling Tone Protector Chanter Cap and Reed Case with Two-Way Humidity Control.

InTune™ Mic: Wireless Clip-on Instrument Microphone for Smartphones! – achieve perfect bagpipe tuning anywhere. Ultra-light, super compact and works with all the most popular devices and apps. Dual model for both Apple and USB devices.

Piper’s Advantage™ Bagpipe Phone Mount! – unleash the power of your smartphone and all of your favorite apps when playing your pipes. Works with tuners, metronomes, audio/video, sheet music, and more! Works perfectly with the InTune Mic.

Perfect Angle™ Blowpipe Positioner! – keeps your blowpipe securely at the perfect angle for ideal posture, optimal ergonomics, greatest stamina and most overall comfort.

Total retail value: $432 / £234

Prize:

A Blair Digital Chanter!

An amazing playing experience that allows you to play all day and night, and will keep the entire family happy!

With nine different Bagpipes onboard and access to a free library of more than 21 additional instruments, it’s much more than just a chanter. The sound is amazing, the design is modern, and its authentic feel creates a versatile instrument. Add the Ergo bag, a pre-formed bag with cutoff sensor for starting/ stopping, and you have a fully-fledged bagpipe for playouts and performance. This instrument is designed to accommodate any piper’s sound preferences and can be fully customized to suit your way of playing.

The Blair Digital Chanter also features a built-in Metronome for precision timing, a professional Reverb, EQ, Pan and Pitch change for fine tuning, and adjustable Vibrato on each note for expression. Notably, the instrument boasts a built-in MIDI interface, allowing seamless connection to your PC for expanded possibilities and integration with music software.

Designed, built, and supported with cutting-edge technology, the Blair Digital Chanter is a gateway to a world of musical possibilities. www.blairbagpipes.com

Watch and hear the Blair Digital Chanter.

Great Highland Bagpipe

G Major Smallpipes

A Major Smallpipes Uilleann Bagpipe

Retail value: $807 / £438

Prizes:

A subscription to Bruce Gandy’s “Essential Piobaireachd Foundations” course (and if you already own it, you’ll get the second one).

One of Bruce Gandy’s books in ebook format.

Total retail value: $170 / £92

“Custom Drum Sound is a company expert in all aspects of pipe band drumming, selling and servicing drums for the Canadian Military, Cadet Units, Police, Fire and civilian pipe bands all over Canada and the USA.”

Prize:

A $500 / £272 voucher from CDS!

“Chesney Chanters & Reeds have been the choice of the last 13 Grade 1 World Champions.”

Prizes:

Two plastic Chesney pipe chanters!

Thirty Chesney chanter reeds!

Total retail value: $1,843 / £1,000

“At the Piper’s Dojo (and our online school, “Dojo University”), we are passionate about helping musicians like you master the art of playing the bagpipes. Whether you’re a beginner just starting your musical journey or an experienced piper looking to take your skills to the next level, we have the resources, courses, and community to support you every step of the way.”

Prize:

A six-month Dojo U premium membership!

Retail value: $371 / £201

“Lee & Sons Bagpipes Ltd. was established in 2012. This work and passion go into each product they produce. Their production facility in Surrey, British Columbia, has become a busy place with the addition of other employees and products. Each chanter reed is hand-made and tested in a variety of different pipe chanters to ensure they are excellent. Each pipe bag is hand-made and patiently clamped, glued and sewn to achieve the highest quality possible. Each bagpipe is hand-turned on thoroughly-aged African blackwood. There are no shortcuts taken in our workshop.”

Prize:

Any pipe bag of the winner’s choosing: cowhide, goatskin, or sheepskin!

Retail value: $500 / £271

“In 2002, Lyons Bagpipes & Highland Supplies began to look further into the pipe band market and decided to move into the design, development and production of its products. These exclusive products are now recognized worldwide, which has placed Lyons Bagpipes & Highland Supplies on the map for service, expertise and superb quality. Lyons Bagpipes & Highland Supplies thrives on great service and offers solid expert advice to all pipers and pipe bands everywhere.”

Prizes:

A Moose Valve!

A Moose Camlock!

Total retail value: $72 / £39

“Since 1998 we have crafted our McCallum Bagpipes and McCallum pipe chanters, and over the years added a range of products including the McC² Solo Chanter designed by Willie McCallum, a McCallum ‘Bruce Gandy’ pipe chanter, McCallum Black Acetyl Bagpipes, McCallum Classic Collection Bagpipes and a growing range of MacRae Bagpipes, and MacRae pipe chanters and practice chanters by Stuart Liddell. We also have an extensive range of McCallum practice chanters, MG Reeds, McCallum folk pipes and have designed our Scottish reelpipes, smallpipes and Irish uilleann pipes in partnership with Fred Morrison.”

Prizes:

The new blackwood MacRae Pipe Chanter by Pipe-Major Stuart Liddell MBE, including a branded protective tube with reed protector and a pipe chanter reed!

Approx. retail value: $590 / £320

“Modern Piping, founded by Lincoln Hilton, offers premium bagpipe tools, free and premium sheet music, and the industry’s best bagpipe case. With over 40 volumes of music and the innovative Hilton Chanter, we’re inspiring pipers worldwide.”

Prize:

A copy of Lincoln Hilton’s Ceol Beag music collection!

Retail value: $125 / £68

A 25-year subscription to the world’s most-read piping and drumming publication!

Total retail value: $250 / £161

“Reelpipes.com was established by Iain MacDonald in 2005 and has since offered a full range of bagpipe and pipe band supplies, including bagpipe parts and accessories, maintenance supplies, bagpipe reeds, and services to help make your pipes work and sound better. We supply band chanters, reeds, bags, and instruments to some of North America’s best pipe bands, many community and youth pipe bands, and many soloists across North America.”

Prizes:

Total retail value: $185 / £100

“R.G. Hardie Bagpipes, founded in 1950, is one of the most respected and longstanding names in the world of bagpipe manufacture. Over the decades, we have built a reputation for high-quality craftsmanship and innovative designs. Our bagpipes and pipe chanters are played by world champion pipe bands and elite solo pipers.”

Prizes:

Total retail value: $328 / £178

“Scott’s Highland Services, Ltd. has been a family owned and operated business since 1979. Scott’s specializes in serving customers with the highest level knowledge of bagpipe and drum products as well hands on assistance with your musical needs. Over the years Scott’s has diversified in offering their customers a variety of Scottish and Irish gift items for cultured enthusiasts. Please take the time to browse our expansive catalog and as always, please contact us to see how we can help.”

Prizes:

Total retail value: $609 / £342

“Unparalleled quality control and sound service. Retail and trade enquiries are always welcome. Your order will be shipped with an invoice. When you receive your order, please return payment to John Elliott of Toronto. As all Sound Supreme Reeds are individually tested.”

Prize:

One dozen pipe chanter reeds made to order.

Retail value: $180 / £98

“Tartantown stocks the best and most desired products such as Bagpipes, Kilt rentals & many more for individual dancers & pipers.”

A $150 / £82 voucher to apply to anything you want from Tartantown!

ThermaCuff warmers are woven elastic polyester cuffs which are worn on one or both wrists. Their interior pockets hold environmentally friendly hand warmer pads to keep wrists, hands and fingers warm in cold weather. When activated, the hand warmer pads reach a temperature of between 57 c (135 f) to 70 c (158 f) heating the blood vessels in the wrist, which in turn provide immediate and prolonged heat to the wrist, hands and fingers, keeping them warm for up to 10 hours. ThermaCuffs are ideal for individuals who are involved in any outside cool or cold weather activity, where they need to maintain both warmth and dexterity in their hands. ThermaCuffs may also provide temporary relief to individuals suffering from arthritis or repetitive strain in the wrists, hands or fingers.

Prize:

Five pairs of Thermacuff warmers!

Total retail value: $75 / £41