Ryan Kennedy of Carnoustie aces our 2024 Pick The Six contest!

After all entries were considered, and we waited long enough to be comfortable that the prize list would not change, Ryan Kenndy of Carnoustie, Scotland, emerged the winner of the 2024 pipes|drums Pick The Six context!

Ryan’s canny pre-conclusions netted 14 points (while also picking the correct World Champion), tying him with two other entries. His submission was randomly drawn to win the total prize package from pipes|drums advertisers valued at nearly $5,000.

When he received the news, Ryan Kennedy was nearly speechless, saying only “Amazing!”

This time around, we had nearly three thousand entries, and, as with most years, not a single one got the final top-six Grade 1 World Championship result right.

Garry Hawkins of Annan, Scotland, and Ewan Dallas from Aberdeen, Scotland, also got 14 points, along with Inveraray & District as the winner. They will, of course, be disappointed not to have their entry drawn, but we’ll set them up with a complimentary subscription to pipes|drums as consolation.

Congratulations, Ryan Kennedy, and thank you to all pipes|drums readers who entered the 2024 Pick The Six and, of course, to the many pipes|drums advertisers who contributed their products and services to the contest!

Here’s what Ryan can look forward to receiving:

Tone Protector Deluxe Starter Pack – protect your sound with the award-winning and best-selling Tone Protector Chanter Cap and Reed Case with Two-Way Humidity Control.

InTune™ Mic: Wireless Clip-on Instrument Microphone for Smartphones – achieve perfect bagpipe tuning anywhere. Ultra-light, super compact and works with all the most popular devices and apps. Dual model for both Apple and USB devices.

Piper’s Advantage™ Bagpipe Phone Mount – unleash the power of your smartphone and all of your favorite apps when playing your pipes. Works with tuners, metronomes, audio/video, sheet music, and more! Works perfectly with the InTune Mic.

Perfect Angle™ Blowpipe Positioner – keeps your blowpipe securely at the perfect angle for ideal posture, optimal ergonomics, greatest stamina and most overall comfort.

Total retail value: $426 / £244

A $50 credit for Bagpipemusic.com. The winner can download whichever tunes and recordings they like; the credit does not expire.

Total retail value: $50 / £29

A Blair Digital Chanter!

An amazing playing experience that allows you to play all day and night, and will keep the entire family happy!

With 9 different Bagpipes onboard and access to a free library of over 21 additional instruments, it’s a much more than just a chanter. The sound is amazing, the design is modern and its authentic feel creates a versatile instrument. Add the Ergo bag, a pre-formed bag with cutoff sensor for starting/ stopping – you have a fully fledged bagpipe for play-outs and performance. This instrument is designed to accommodate any piper’s sound preferences and can be fully customized to suit your way of playing.

The Blair Digital Chanter also features a built-in Metronome for precision timing, a professional Reverb, EQ, Pan and Pitch change for fine tuning, and adjustable Vibrato on each note for expression. Notably, the instrument boasts a built-in MIDI interface, allowing seamless connection to your PC for expanded possibilities and integration with music software.

Designed, built, and supported with cutting-edge technology, the Blair Digital Chanter is a gateway to a world of musical possibilities. www.blairbagpipes.com

Watch and hear the Blair Digital Chanter.

Great Highland Bagpipe https://youtu.be/yLx97qy25PM

G Major Smallpipes https://youtu.be/SlO6xnAH3Og

A Major Smallpipes Uilleann Bagpipe https://youtu.be/GwFuTIMGZhE

Retail value: $800 / £459

A one-hour learning video lesson and an ebook + audio of Bruce Gandy’s bestselling book, Performance – Delivering Your Own Awesome.

Total retail value: $75 / £43

A PitchGuard Split-Stock System (plain poly).

The PitchGuard Split-Stock System is a chanter split-stock made by McCallum Bagpipes that incorporates a patented PitchGuard™ valve. It’s a fully mechanical, multi-faceted system that cradles your chanter reed and offers both tonal stability and physical protection. The valve lets you to turn your chanter on and off at will. It also regulates the airflow to your chanter reed and can protect against overblowing.

A complete Reed Adjustment Kit consisting of a Complete Guide to Highland Bagpipe Reeds, one mandrel, pliers and three sheets of proper sandpaper.

The Complete Guide to Highland Bagpipe Reeds by Chris Apps is a 53-page book outlining techniques for adjusting bagpipe reeds. Filled with photographs and diagrams the book is conveniently bound with a ring binder so that it can lay flat on any surface. Together with the Apps reed mandrel, pliers and sandpaper you’ll have all you need to adjust your reeds like a pro.

Total retail value: $250 / £182

Lee & Sons Bagpipes Ltd.

Any pipe bag of the winner’s choice. Lee & Sons manufacture quality pipe bags from cowhide, goatskin, sheepskin and sheepskin premium.

Total retail value: $500 / £287

A complete Mooseture Control System and a set of Moose Hylands Inline Drone Valves.

Total retail value: $188 / £108

A PC9 full engraved blackwood practice chanter with engraved sole, bowl, ferrule and mouthpiece. The winner can pick the engraving pattern they would like.

Total retail value: $434 / £260

A copy of Lincoln Hilton’s Ceol Beag collection of music.

Total retail value: $134 / £77

A 25-year subscription to the world’s most-read piping and drumming publication.

Total retail value: $250 / £161

A gift certificate for 500 Pipetunes credits for downloading your favourite pipe music and sound files.

Total retail value: $105 / £60

A copy of I Piped, That She Might Dance and a set of Selbie drone reeds.

Total retail value: $114 / £65

A prize package including the new Celtic Heritage blackwood practice chanter and package of R.G. Hardie merchandise – pipe band towel, black beanie, water Thermos, baseball cap and pipe band plugs.

Total retail value: $537 / £308

A set of Piper’s Choice Kitchen Pipes!

Total retail value: $429 / £246

A dozen SoundSupreme chanter reeds plus two pairs of Thermacuffs to the winner.

Total retail value: $210 / £120

One set of drone reeds or six pipe chanter reeds of your choice.

Total retail value: $150 / £86