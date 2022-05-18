Blairgowrie Schools getting serious about piping/drumming with search for new teachers

The Blairgowrie & District Community Schools region is the latest to get serious about teaching piping and drumming with the recruitment of two instructors – one piping, one drumming – to run group lessons for students from Primary 6 and up.

The piping teacher will work one-and-a-half days each week during school term time, and the drumming instructor will work one day. Each will teach one evening per week, as well as “attend competitions and events as required.” Teaching would start on August 22, 2022, and instructors will be paid £180 per day plus expenses.

The program is managed by the volunteer-based Blairgowrie & District Schools Pipe Band Committee, to which the instructors will report.

Successful applicants will have to have public liability insurance and will hold a relevant Protecting Vulnerable Groups (PVG) Certificate, mandatory for teachers in Scotland. Candidates should have a “music teaching qualification or equivalent experience,” and a degree in music or something similar is desirable.

The roles are a first for the school, and the latest in the continuing expansion of piping and drumming instruction in Scotland’s private and public school system.

Those interested and qualified are encouraged to send their resume and cover letter by email to Emma Harvey, chair of the Blairgowrie & District Schools Pipe Band Committee, no later than June 1, 2022.