Boghall’s “Cabar Fèidh” goes on general sale June 6th
The most anticipated pipe band record of 2025, People’s Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia’s Cabar Fèidh, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 6th, in digital download, CD and vinyl formats.
The record captures the band’s sold-out August 14, 2024, “Cabar Fèidh” Pre-World’s performance at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, a few days before the band defended its 2023 title at the World Pipe Band Championships.
The band is currently fulfilling orders received via a crowdfunding campaign that subsidized the professional production of the album.
Prices for general sales from the band’s website are £12 for the digital download, £15 + shipping for CD, and £30 + shipping for the vinyl edition.
Cabar Fèidh features 16 tracks:
- Cabar Fèidh
- Joe McGann’s
- Mingulay Boat Song
- Fanfare
- Quartet
- Medley
- Leaving Friday Harbour
- All Star Jigs
- The Big Road Brusher
- John MacFadyen
- Chris & Kerr
- Piobaireachd
- Boghall Jigs
- Mouth Music
- Hornpipes
- Pipe-Major Robert Martin
The concert received a glowing review in pipes|drums by drummer Rita DeNobriga.
This year’s Pre-World’s concert will be by Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia. The annual shows have been put on by the Glasgow Skye Association Pipe Band since the 1990s, each featuring one of the world’s most successful Grade 1 bands.
NO COMMENTS YET