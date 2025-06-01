News
June 01, 2025

Boghall’s “Cabar Fèidh” goes on general sale June 6th

The most anticipated pipe band record of 2025, People’s Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia’s Cabar Fèidh, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 6th, in digital download, CD and vinyl formats.

The record captures the band’s sold-out August 14, 2024, “Cabar Fèidh” Pre-World’s performance at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, a few days before the band defended its 2023 title at the World Pipe Band Championships.

The band is currently fulfilling orders received via a crowdfunding campaign that subsidized the professional production of the album.

Prices for general sales from the band’s website are £12 for the digital download, £15 + shipping for CD, and £30 + shipping for the vinyl edition.

Cabar Fèidh features 16 tracks:

  • Cabar Fèidh
  • Joe McGann’s
  • Mingulay Boat Song
  • Fanfare
  • Quartet
  • Medley
  • Leaving Friday Harbour
  • All Star Jigs
  • The Big Road Brusher
  • John MacFadyen
  • Chris & Kerr
  • Piobaireachd
  • Boghall Jigs
  • Mouth Music
  • Hornpipes
  • Pipe-Major Robert Martin

The concert received a glowing review in pipes|drums by drummer Rita DeNobriga.

This year’s Pre-World’s concert will be by Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia. The annual shows have been put on by the Glasgow Skye Association Pipe Band since the 1990s, each featuring one of the world’s most successful Grade 1 bands.

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Features
May 27, 2025
The ensemble judge’s role defined: New Zealand’s Alan Jones argues for drumming knowledge
News
May 26, 2025
Piping Centre on the hunt for six piping tutors for expanding NPC Clubs program
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?