Boghall’s “Cabar Fèidh” goes on general sale June 6th

The most anticipated pipe band record of 2025, People’s Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia’s Cabar Fèidh, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 6th, in digital download, CD and vinyl formats.

The record captures the band’s sold-out August 14, 2024, “Cabar Fèidh” Pre-World’s performance at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, a few days before the band defended its 2023 title at the World Pipe Band Championships.

The band is currently fulfilling orders received via a crowdfunding campaign that subsidized the professional production of the album.

Prices for general sales from the band’s website are £12 for the digital download, £15 + shipping for CD, and £30 + shipping for the vinyl edition.

Cabar Fèidh features 16 tracks:

Cabar Fèidh

Joe McGann’s

Mingulay Boat Song

Fanfare

Quartet

Medley

Leaving Friday Harbour

All Star Jigs

The Big Road Brusher

John MacFadyen

Chris & Kerr

Piobaireachd

Boghall Jigs

Mouth Music

Hornpipes

Pipe-Major Robert Martin

The concert received a glowing review in pipes|drums by drummer Rita DeNobriga.

This year’s Pre-World’s concert will be by Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia. The annual shows have been put on by the Glasgow Skye Association Pipe Band since the 1990s, each featuring one of the world’s most successful Grade 1 bands.