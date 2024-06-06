Boland, Morrison, MacEwan win the trophies in-person at CLASP

Glasgow – June 1, 2024 – Eddie Boland, Donald Morrison and Kathryn MacEwan were the overall Grade 1, Grade 2, and Grade 3 winners, respectively, at the well-attended in-person CLASP (Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers) competition at the National Piping Centre.

CLASP, which is for UK pipers older than 17 who don’t want to compete against the likes of Callum Beaumont at UK solo piping competitions and adult non-UK pipers with amateur gradings from their home associations, runs both in-person and online competitions throughout the year.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Eddie Boland

2nd Graham Farr

3rd James Carnegie

Judge: Roddy MacLeod

2/4 March

1st Jamie Gallagher

2nd Conall MacNamara

3rd Eddie Boland

Judge: Ciaren Ross

Strathspey & Reel

1st Conall MacNamara

2nd Jamie Gallagher

3rd Douglas Small

Judge: Ciaren Ross

6/8 March

1st Conall MacNamara

2nd Jamie Gallagher

3rd Eddie Boland

Judge: Ciaren Ross

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Jamie Gallagher

2nd Donald Morrison

3rd Alistair Robinson

Judge: Roddy MacLeod

2/4 March

1st John Nevans

2nd Colin Bathgate

3rd Jack Lang

Judge: Ciaren Ross

Strathspey & Reel

1st Colin Bathgate

2nd Jack Lang

3rd James Carnegie

Judge: Ciaren Ross

6/8 March

1st John Nevans

2nd Jack Lang

3rd Donald Morrison

Judge: Ciaren Ross

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Kathryn McEwan

2nd Adam Aitchison

3rd Joe Moore

Judge: Roddy MacLeod

2/4 March

1st Sophie Stringer

2nd Laura MacEwan

3rd Kian Mun Khoo

Judge: Ciaren Ross

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sophie Stringer

2nd Kian Mun Khoo

3rd Alistair Robinson

Judge: Ciaren Ross

Jig

1st Anthony MacLachlan

2nd Kathryn MacEwan

3rd Laura MacEwan

Judge: Ciaren Ross