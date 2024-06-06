Boland, Morrison, MacEwan win the trophies in-person at CLASP
Glasgow – June 1, 2024 – Eddie Boland, Donald Morrison and Kathryn MacEwan were the overall Grade 1, Grade 2, and Grade 3 winners, respectively, at the well-attended in-person CLASP (Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers) competition at the National Piping Centre.
CLASP, which is for UK pipers older than 17 who don’t want to compete against the likes of Callum Beaumont at UK solo piping competitions and adult non-UK pipers with amateur gradings from their home associations, runs both in-person and online competitions throughout the year.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Eddie Boland
2nd Graham Farr
3rd James Carnegie
Judge: Roddy MacLeod
2/4 March
1st Jamie Gallagher
2nd Conall MacNamara
3rd Eddie Boland
Judge: Ciaren Ross
Strathspey & Reel
1st Conall MacNamara
2nd Jamie Gallagher
3rd Douglas Small
Judge: Ciaren Ross
6/8 March
1st Conall MacNamara
2nd Jamie Gallagher
3rd Eddie Boland
Judge: Ciaren Ross
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Jamie Gallagher
2nd Donald Morrison
3rd Alistair Robinson
Judge: Roddy MacLeod
2/4 March
1st John Nevans
2nd Colin Bathgate
3rd Jack Lang
Judge: Ciaren Ross
Strathspey & Reel
1st Colin Bathgate
2nd Jack Lang
3rd James Carnegie
Judge: Ciaren Ross
6/8 March
1st John Nevans
2nd Jack Lang
3rd Donald Morrison
Judge: Ciaren Ross
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Kathryn McEwan
2nd Adam Aitchison
3rd Joe Moore
Judge: Roddy MacLeod
2/4 March
1st Sophie Stringer
2nd Laura MacEwan
3rd Kian Mun Khoo
Judge: Ciaren Ross
Strathspey & Reel
1st Sophie Stringer
2nd Kian Mun Khoo
3rd Alistair Robinson
Judge: Ciaren Ross
Jig
1st Anthony MacLachlan
2nd Kathryn MacEwan
3rd Laura MacEwan
Judge: Ciaren Ross
