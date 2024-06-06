Results
June 06, 2024

Boland, Morrison, MacEwan win the trophies in-person at CLASP

Kathryn MacEwan and Eddie Bolan, two of the overall winners at the June 1, 2024, in-person CLASP competition.

Glasgow – June 1, 2024 – Eddie Boland, Donald Morrison and Kathryn MacEwan were the overall Grade 1, Grade 2, and Grade 3 winners, respectively, at the well-attended in-person CLASP (Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers) competition at the National Piping Centre.

CLASP, which is for UK pipers older than 17 who don’t want to compete against the likes of Callum Beaumont at UK solo piping competitions and adult non-UK pipers with amateur gradings from their home associations, runs both in-person and online competitions throughout the year.

Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Eddie Boland
2nd Graham Farr
3rd James Carnegie
Judge: Roddy MacLeod

2/4 March
1st Jamie Gallagher
2nd Conall MacNamara
3rd Eddie Boland
Judge: Ciaren Ross

Strathspey & Reel
1st Conall MacNamara
2nd Jamie Gallagher
3rd Douglas Small
Judge: Ciaren Ross

6/8 March
1st Conall MacNamara
2nd Jamie Gallagher
3rd Eddie Boland
Judge: Ciaren Ross

Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Jamie Gallagher
2nd Donald Morrison
3rd Alistair Robinson
Judge: Roddy MacLeod

2/4 March
1st John Nevans
2nd Colin Bathgate
3rd Jack Lang
Judge: Ciaren Ross

Strathspey & Reel
1st Colin Bathgate
2nd Jack Lang
3rd James Carnegie
Judge: Ciaren Ross

6/8 March
1st John Nevans
2nd Jack Lang
3rd Donald Morrison
Judge: Ciaren Ross

Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Kathryn McEwan
2nd Adam Aitchison
3rd Joe Moore
Judge: Roddy MacLeod

2/4 March
1st Sophie Stringer
2nd Laura MacEwan
3rd Kian Mun Khoo
Judge: Ciaren Ross

Strathspey & Reel
1st Sophie Stringer
2nd Kian Mun Khoo
3rd Alistair Robinson
Judge: Ciaren Ross

Jig
1st Anthony MacLachlan
2nd Kathryn MacEwan
3rd Laura MacEwan
Judge: Ciaren Ross

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
June 02, 2024
Emerging Composers program gets funding for another year with emphasis on under-represented communities
News
June 01, 2024
Gold and Silver Medal competitors, judges allocated for Oban and Inverness
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?