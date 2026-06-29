Bonar a giant at 2026 Kamloops Games
Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada – June 28, 2026 – Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia, captured the Open Overall Piping title at the Kamloops Highland Games against a good field of contestants, including Ann Gray of Calgary, who made a welcome return to the boards after several years away.
Entries were few in most solo piping and drumming events, frequently with only one player performing for comments from the judge. Each band contest had only one entry, bands performing for comments from Sandy Reid and Sean Somers (piping), Cameron Dodson (drumming) and James Beaumont (ensemble).
Bands
Grade 3 (Medley and MSR)
Vale United
Grade 4 (Medley and MSR)
Kamloops
Grade 5 (Quick March Set)
Shuswap
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Zephan Knichel, Lynwood, Washington
2nd Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia
3rd Ed McIlwaine, Vancouver
4th Cameron Bonar
5th Ann Gray
Judge: James Beaumont
MSR
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Alastair Lee
3rd Zephan Knichel
4th Ed McIlwaine
5th Ann Gray
Judge: Sean Somers
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Alastair Lee
3rd Zephan Knichel
4th Ann Gray
Judge: Sean Somers
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
Kyle Barrie
Comments: Sean Somers
MSR
Kyle Barrie
Comments: Sandy Reid
Hornpipe & Jig
Kyle Barrie
Comments: James Beaumont
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
Silas Heard
Comments: Sandy Reid
MSR
Silas Heard
Comments: Sandy Reid
Jig
Silas Heard
Comments: Sandy Reid
editor(at)pipesdrums.com
Grade 3
Overall
Seòsamh MacMhaolain-Williamson
Piobaireachd
1st Seòsamh MacMhaolain-Williamson
2nd Eden Svangtun
3rd Andrew Moore
4th Lisa McCargar
Judge: Sean Somers
Strathspey & Reel
1st Seòsamh MacMhaolain-Williamson
2nd Eden Svangtun
3rd Brian Kalmakoff
4th Andrew Moore
5th Lisa McCargar
6th Maureen Soichuk
Judge: Sandy Reid
Jig
1st Andrew Moore
2nd Lisa McCargar
3rd Brian Kalmakoff
4th Seòsamh MacMhaolain-Williamson
5th Eden Svangtun
6th Maureen Soichuk
Judge: Sandy Reid
Grade 4
Overall
Millie Kingston
2/4 March
Millie Kingston
Comments: Sandy Reid
Piobaireachd
1st Millie Kingston
2nd Beverley Kalmakoff
Judge: Sean Somers
6/8 March
1st Millie Kingston
2nd Barrie McLeod
Judge: Sandy Reid
Grade 5
Overall
Kieran MacDonald
2/4 March
Kieran MacDonald
Comments: Sandy Reid
Slow Air
Kieran MacDonald
Comments: Sandy Reid
Adult
Overall
Glen Duthie
Piobaireachd
1st Glen Duthie
2nd Mary Thurber
3rd Barrie McLeod
Judge: Sandy Reid
2/4 March
1st Beverley Kalmakoff
2nd Glen Duthie
3rd Wendy Schroeder
4th Barrie McLeod
Judge: James Beaumont
Slow Air
1st Glen Duthie
2nd Wendy Schroeder
3rd Beverley Kalmakoff
4th Barrie McLeod
Judge: James Beaumont
Solo Drumming
Snare
Open
MSR
Malcolm Fuller
Comments: Cam Dodson
Hornpipe & Jig
Malcolm Fuller
Comments: Cam Dodson
Grade 3
2/4 March
Chessa Ryan
Comments: Cam Dodson
6/8 March
Chessa Ryan
Comments: Cam Dodson
Grade 4
Overall
Hanna Aspinall
2/4 March
1st Hanna Aspinall
2nd Carson Aspinall
Judge: Cam Dodson
6/8 March
1st Hanna Aspinall
2nd Carson Aspinall
3rd Deena Aspinall
Judge: Cam Dodson
Tenor
2/4 March
Deena Aspinall
Comments: Cam Dodson
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