Bonar a giant at 2026 Kamloops Games

Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada – June 28, 2026 – Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia, captured the Open Overall Piping title at the Kamloops Highland Games against a good field of contestants, including Ann Gray of Calgary, who made a welcome return to the boards after several years away.

Entries were few in most solo piping and drumming events, frequently with only one player performing for comments from the judge. Each band contest had only one entry, bands performing for comments from Sandy Reid and Sean Somers (piping), Cameron Dodson (drumming) and James Beaumont (ensemble).

Bands

Grade 3 (Medley and MSR)

Vale United

Grade 4 (Medley and MSR)

Kamloops

Grade 5 (Quick March Set)

Shuswap

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Zephan Knichel, Lynwood, Washington

2nd Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

3rd Ed McIlwaine, Vancouver

4th Cameron Bonar

5th Ann Gray

Judge: James Beaumont

MSR

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Alastair Lee

3rd Zephan Knichel

4th Ed McIlwaine

5th Ann Gray

Judge: Sean Somers

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Alastair Lee

3rd Zephan Knichel

4th Ann Gray

Judge: Sean Somers

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

Kyle Barrie

Comments: Sean Somers

MSR

Kyle Barrie

Comments: Sandy Reid

Hornpipe & Jig

Kyle Barrie

Comments: James Beaumont

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

Silas Heard

Comments: Sandy Reid

MSR

Silas Heard

Comments: Sandy Reid

Jig

Silas Heard

Comments: Sandy Reid

Got competition results? Help keep the piping and drumming world informed! Send us your solo or pipe band results, complete with judges’ names and a photo or two if available. Email your results to

editor(at)pipesdrums.com

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Grade 3

Overall

Seòsamh MacMhaolain-Williamson

Piobaireachd

1st Seòsamh MacMhaolain-Williamson

2nd Eden Svangtun

3rd Andrew Moore

4th Lisa McCargar

Judge: Sean Somers

Strathspey & Reel

1st Seòsamh MacMhaolain-Williamson

2nd Eden Svangtun

3rd Brian Kalmakoff

4th Andrew Moore

5th Lisa McCargar

6th Maureen Soichuk

Judge: Sandy Reid

Jig

1st Andrew Moore

2nd Lisa McCargar

3rd Brian Kalmakoff

4th Seòsamh MacMhaolain-Williamson

5th Eden Svangtun

6th Maureen Soichuk

Judge: Sandy Reid

Grade 4

Overall

Millie Kingston

2/4 March

Millie Kingston

Comments: Sandy Reid

Piobaireachd

1st Millie Kingston

2nd Beverley Kalmakoff

Judge: Sean Somers

6/8 March

1st Millie Kingston

2nd Barrie McLeod

Judge: Sandy Reid

Grade 5

Overall

Kieran MacDonald

2/4 March

Kieran MacDonald

Comments: Sandy Reid

Slow Air

Kieran MacDonald

Comments: Sandy Reid

Adult

Overall

Glen Duthie

Piobaireachd

1st Glen Duthie

2nd Mary Thurber

3rd Barrie McLeod

Judge: Sandy Reid

2/4 March

1st Beverley Kalmakoff

2nd Glen Duthie

3rd Wendy Schroeder

4th Barrie McLeod

Judge: James Beaumont

Slow Air

1st Glen Duthie

2nd Wendy Schroeder

3rd Beverley Kalmakoff

4th Barrie McLeod

Judge: James Beaumont

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open

MSR

Malcolm Fuller

Comments: Cam Dodson

Hornpipe & Jig

Malcolm Fuller

Comments: Cam Dodson

Grade 3

2/4 March

Chessa Ryan

Comments: Cam Dodson

6/8 March

Chessa Ryan

Comments: Cam Dodson

Grade 4

Overall

Hanna Aspinall

2/4 March

1st Hanna Aspinall

2nd Carson Aspinall

Judge: Cam Dodson

6/8 March

1st Hanna Aspinall

2nd Carson Aspinall

3rd Deena Aspinall

Judge: Cam Dodson

Tenor

2/4 March

Deena Aspinall

Comments: Cam Dodson