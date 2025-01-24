Breton championships cancelled due to financial problems

The Sonerion Confederation, which governs bagads in Brittany, has cancelled all 2025 championship competitions, citing “major financial and organizational challenges.”

“Sonerion has taken the difficult but necessary decision to pause the championship starting this summer,” the organization announced (translated from the French). “This step should allow us to adapt our model to better build the future of the association.”

Sonerion said that it was taking “a strategic pause to rethink its model” after a board of directors meeting on January 21st. “This decision, adopted by a majority, includes the pausing of summer competitions, a necessary measure to respond to the structural, human and financial challenges which are currently weakening the association.”

The association outlined an “alarming” financial situation that includes a fiscal deficit rising to €115,000 [approximately $173,000 / £97,000] in 2024 – “of which almost 50% is linked to the organization of championships.”

The Breton Championships had been scheduled for August 2nd at the Inter-Celtic Music Festival in Lorient, Brittany.

“A climate of tension: internal disputes and a lack of cohesion slowing down the effective deployment of the necessary changes. Collective projects suffer from this fragmentation.”

“These chronic losses, combined with insufficient cash flow, jeopardize the very sustainability of the association,” the association explained, adding that “the model has become unsustainable: Competitions, although at the heart of Sonerion’s identity, generate significant costs and monopolize already saturated human resources.”

Sonerion stressed that restructuring and overhauling its model will take longer than anticipated. The organization also acknowledged that it suffers from “a climate of tension: internal disputes and a lack of cohesion slowing down the effective deployment of the necessary changes. Collective projects suffer from this fragmentation.”

Other competitions, including one in Brest in a few weeks, are apparently still going forward.

“It’s a shame especially for young players,” said one Breton insider who asked that their name not be attached. “This is really bad for Breton culture and music to get those inner conflicts in Sonerion instead of trying to discuss and solve the problem.”

A Breton bagad comprises Highland bagpipes, bombards and snare, tenor and bass drums, playing mainly Breton music. Repertoire has evolved in the last several decades to include new forms and musical ideas, especially in 15-minute highly orchestrated performances with other instruments.

Breton bagad competitions are often considered positive examples of a traditional competitive art form evolving competitively with its music and adjudication. As many as 15 judges usually assess bagad contests. The final championship is usually televised live throughout France.

Scottish-style pipe band pipers and drummers often travel to guest with Breton bagads.

Bagad Cap Caval won the 2024 Grade 1 Breton Championship, run in two parts at Brest and Lorient.