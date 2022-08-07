Dick crosses bridge for double wins in Fife
Inverkeithing, Scotland – August 6, 2022 – The Inverkeithing Highland Games weren’t well publicized, but about 10 pipers gathered to compete in the solo events just over the Forth bridges in the Kingdom of Fife. Lachie Dick won both of the light music competitions. Conditions were overcast and windy.
Senior Open
MSR
1st Lachie Dick, Edinburgh
2nd Brooklyn Morris
3rd Jackie Vincent
Judge: Robert Barnes
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Lachie Dick
2nd Brooklyn Morris
3rd MacKenzie Sullivan
Judge: Robert Barnes
