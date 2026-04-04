Double win for Boghall as McQuillan and Watson victorious at 2026 European Solos

Lochgelly, Scotland – April 4, 2026 – It was a double victory for Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia talent as Kerr McQuillan and Jill Watson won the snare and tenor drumming titles, respectively, at the 2026 European Pipe Band Drumming Championships at Lochgelly High School.

The event was the fourth of the eight contests that make up the RSPBA’s Champion of Champions Solo Drumming League, culminating with the World Solo Drumming in October.

Snare

1st Kerr McQuillan (1,1)

2nd Jake Jörgensen, ScottishPower (2,2)

3rd Blair Brown, St. Thomas Alumni (3,3)

4th Darren Brown, Inveraray & District (4,7)

5th Cameron Lawson, Inveraray & District (5,6)

6th Gus Sicard, Inveraray & District (9,4)

7th Elizabeth Shaw, Royal Burgh of Annan (5,10) (higher placing)

8th Glen Creighton, St. Laurence O’Toole (12,5)

9th Chloe Taylor, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (7,11)

10th Mark McKendrick, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (10,8)

11th Callum Biggs, ScottishPower (8,12)

12th Arren McWilliams, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (13,9)

13th Rachel Thom, Inveraray & District (11,13)

14th Arran McGown, Kilbarchan (14,15) (judges’ preference)

15th Craig Shanks, Coalburn IOR (15,14)

Judges: Jim Baxter, Alex Dudgeon

The first six who have not previously qualified get a bye to the Semi-Finals of the 2026 World Solo Drumming, thus Blair Brown, Gus Sicard, Elizabeth Shaw, Chloe Taylor, Mark McKendrick and Callum Biggs are all set for the Worlds.

After four events, qualifying for the World Solo Snare Drumming semi-final (alphabetical by last name):