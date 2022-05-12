Easton a perfect three-for-three at R.U. Brown Piobaireachd Society Gold Medal Competitions

May 7-8, 2022 – South Australia – Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, enjoyed a perfect weekend at the annual R.U. Brown Gold Medal Competitions held in South Australia at Payneham and Marion, winning the Clasp for previous winners of the Gold Medal and both A-Grade light music competitions. The events are held in honour of Robert Brown, along with Robert Nicol one of the famed “Bobs of Balmoral.” Brown spent a good amount of time teaching in Australia, fostering the country’s ceol mor culture. The competition is one of the premier piping events in the Southern Hemisphere.

Piobaireachd

Clan Donald Clasp (for previous winners of the Gold Medal Piobaireachd)

1st Stuart Easton, “Lament for Captain MacDougall”

2nd Brett Tidswell, Adelaide, “The King’s Taxes”

3rd Jamie Hawke, Melbourne, “I Got a Kiss of the King’s Hand”

Judges: Malcolm McRae, James Murray

Gold Medal

1st Struan Thorpe, Melbourne

2nd William Sincock, Sydney

3rd Stephen Ross

Silver Medal

1st David Stulpner

2nd Liam Nicolson

3rd William Mullighan

Bronze Medal

1st William Mullighan

2nd Madeleine Palmer

3rd Abby Dalziel

Light Music

A-Grade

MSR

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Jamie Hawke

3rd Struan Thorpe

Judge: June McLeish

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Stuart Easton

2nd William Sincock

3rd Jamie Hawke

Judge: Garry Barker

B-Grade

MSR

1st Liam Nicolson

2nd William Mullighan

3rd Brian Scown

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Liam Nicolson

2nd William Mullighan

3rd Brian Scown

C-Grade

1st Ella Fleming

2nd Madeleine Palmer

3rd Daniel Shepherd

D-Grade

1st Sophie Stringer

2nd Jason Graefling

3rd Atticus Zweck

Novice

1st Jason Graefling

2nd Sophie Stringer

3rd Carolyn MacDonald