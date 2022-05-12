Easton a perfect three-for-three at R.U. Brown Piobaireachd Society Gold Medal Competitions
May 7-8, 2022 – South Australia – Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, enjoyed a perfect weekend at the annual R.U. Brown Gold Medal Competitions held in South Australia at Payneham and Marion, winning the Clasp for previous winners of the Gold Medal and both A-Grade light music competitions. The events are held in honour of Robert Brown, along with Robert Nicol one of the famed “Bobs of Balmoral.” Brown spent a good amount of time teaching in Australia, fostering the country’s ceol mor culture. The competition is one of the premier piping events in the Southern Hemisphere.
Piobaireachd
Clan Donald Clasp (for previous winners of the Gold Medal Piobaireachd)
1st Stuart Easton, “Lament for Captain MacDougall”
2nd Brett Tidswell, Adelaide, “The King’s Taxes”
3rd Jamie Hawke, Melbourne, “I Got a Kiss of the King’s Hand”
Judges: Malcolm McRae, James Murray
Gold Medal
1st Struan Thorpe, Melbourne
2nd William Sincock, Sydney
3rd Stephen Ross
Silver Medal
1st David Stulpner
2nd Liam Nicolson
3rd William Mullighan
Bronze Medal
1st William Mullighan
2nd Madeleine Palmer
3rd Abby Dalziel
Light Music
A-Grade
MSR
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Jamie Hawke
3rd Struan Thorpe
Judge: June McLeish
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Stuart Easton
2nd William Sincock
3rd Jamie Hawke
Judge: Garry Barker
B-Grade
MSR
1st Liam Nicolson
2nd William Mullighan
3rd Brian Scown
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Liam Nicolson
2nd William Mullighan
3rd Brian Scown
C-Grade
1st Ella Fleming
2nd Madeleine Palmer
3rd Daniel Shepherd
D-Grade
1st Sophie Stringer
2nd Jason Graefling
3rd Atticus Zweck
Novice
1st Jason Graefling
2nd Sophie Stringer
3rd Carolyn MacDonald
