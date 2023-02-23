Interviews
February 23, 2023

Family & Community: P-M Ross Harvey and L-D Kerr McQuillan of Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia, Part 2

In Part 1 of our conversation with Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe-Major Ross Harvey and Leading-Drummer Kerr McQuillan, they discussed McQuillan’s move to take on such a prestigious role with one of the world’s elite pipe bands.

At only 18 years old. Kerr McQuillan is by all accounts the youngest person ever to hold a leader position with a Grade 1 band, and to step into the brogues of legendary Leading-Drummer Gordon Brown makes it all the more remarkable.

In Part 2, Harvey and McQuillan talk about the continuity the comes from the Boghall teaching program and their commitment since the band’s inception in 1971 to fostering learning in the Bathgate and West Lothian community. Of the globe’s top-grade bands, it can be argued that Boghall has had the greatest continuity in carrying forward a certain and unmistakable musical style and ensemble sound, honouring the traditions of the art while proactively testing new approaches in a measured manner.

We hope you enjoy Part 2 of our chat with P-M Ross Harvey and L-D Kerr McQuillan of Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia.

