Boghall takes overall points trophy, Shotts has overall best prizes at North Berwick as countdown to World’s begins

North Berwick, Scotland – August 6, 2022 – By winning the MSR and placing second in the Medley, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia had the best final placings over two Grade 1 and Open events, though Peoples & Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia had the best accumulative rankings, at the 2022 North Berwick Highland Games, the big precursor to the World Pipe Band Championships August 12-13 in Glasgow. Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia won the Medley and was third in the MSR. Police Scotland Fife had a difficult time overcoming two blown attacks and took a second a a third. The contest was the debut in Grade 1 in the UK for St. Thomas Alumni of Texas.

The event deviates from RSPBA rule 4.68, which states that the aggregate award is “decided by combined performance totals” and not combined rankings from individual judges. The multi-contest Grade 1 competition at the World Pipe Band Championship is decided by combined performance totals across the four events.

Grades 1 & 2

MSR

1st Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland) (1,1,3,3)

2nd Police Scotland Fife (Scotland) (4,4,1,1) (ens.pref.)

3rd Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland) (2,2,4,2)

4th 78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada) (5,5,2,4) (ens.pref.)

5th St. Thomas Alumni (USA) (3,3,5,5)

6th City of Edinburgh (Gr2) (Scotland) (6,6,6,6)

Judges: Alvis Kerr, Sam Young (piping); Alex Dudgeon (drumming); Paul Turner (ensemble)

Grade 1 (Open)

Medley

1st Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (2,1,1,1)

2nd Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (1,3,4,2) (ens.pref.)

3rd Police Scotland Fife (3,2,2,3)

4th St. Thomas Alumni (5,5,3,4)

5th 78th Fraser Highlanders (4,4,5,5)

6th North Stratton (Gr2) (Canada) (6,6,6,6)

Judges: Ross Walker, John Wilson (piping); Paul Brown (drumming); Tony Sloane (ensemble)

Overall (fewest points better)

1st Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (15 total judges’ ranking points)

2nd Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (18)

3rd Police Scotland Fife (20)

4th St. Thomas Alumni (33)

5th 78th Fraser Highlanders (34)