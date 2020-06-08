Finlay-squared as Johnston appointed Head Piping Teacher at National Piping Centre

The National Piping Centre has doubled down on its Finlays after appointing Finlay Johnston Head Piping Teacher, effective July 1st. Johnston’s promotion to the new role is the latest involving a Finlay, after Finlay MacDonald was made Director of Piping earlier in the year.

Finlay Johnston has been a teacher with the National Piping Centre since 2015, and during that time he’s racked up major solo piping awards, including the Highland Society of London Gold Medal (2015) and Clasp (2016) at the Northern Meeting and two Glenfiddich Championships (2018, ’19). He was named pipes|drums Solo Competition Piper of Year in 2018.

“I’m delighted to take up a new role at the National Piping Centre,” Finlay (Johnston) said. “The last five years working here has been a fantastic experience for me and I’m looking forward to working alongside Finlay . . . and glad I can contribute towards the future of The National Piping Centre.”

“I’m delighted that Finlay has come on board in this exciting new role,” Finlay (MacDonald) said about Johnston in a statement. “He is one of the leading pipers of his generation and a great inspiration to us all. Under the current situation, it is important to build a great team to insure we come out of this uncertain time in a strong position. We have already started work on some exciting initiatives and I look forward to working more closely with Finlay in the future.”

The role of Head Piping Teacher was created and the appointment made by the National Pipign Centre’s Board of Directors.

Finlay MacDonald was appointed Director of Piping in March after the resignation of Roddy MacLeod in January 2020.

