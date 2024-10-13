Results
October 13, 2024

Gillian Blaney wins 2024 Nicol-Brown Amateur Invitational

Rockville, Maryland – October 12, 2024 – Saint Mark Presbyterian Church hosted the 41st Nicol-Brown Amateur Invitational Solo Piping Championship. After completing the three events, Gillian Blaney of Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia, emerged as the overall winner.

Gillian Blaney with (L-R) judge Ben McClamrock, 6/8 Marches winner Liam Forrest, and adjudicator Roddy MacLeod at the 2024 Nicol-Brown Amateur Invitational Solo Piping Competition.

Blaney took the aggregate trophy by winning the Piobaireachd and the MSR events, and placing fifth in the 6/8 Marches.

The competition features the most successful amateur solo pipers from the previous season of North American competitions. The 2024 edition appeared to be the first Nicol-Brown without a competitor from Ontario.

First held in 1982, the competition was the first invitational event for amateur solo pipers and has since sparked other events using the same format. The event pays homage to Robert Brown and Robert Nicol, the famed “Bobs of Balmoral,” whose piobaireachd style is heard worldwide due to their prolific teaching.

Piobaireachd (Nicol-Brown Chalice)
1st Gillian Blaney
2nd Malachi Johannsen, Modesto, California
3rd Karl Fetter, Athens, Georgia
4th Michael Trenor, Columbus, Ohio
5th Flora Stone, Natick, Massachusetts
Judges: Roddy MacLeod, Ben McClamrock

MSR (William Ross Challenge Targe)
1st Gillian Blaney
2nd Jessica Theriault, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
3rd Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts
4th Adam Tingskou, Winnipeg, Manitoba
5th Malachi Johannsen
Judges: Roddy MacLeod, Ben McClamrock

6/8 March (Donald MacLeod Memorial)
1st Liam Forrest, Mission, British Columbia
2nd Magnus Stone
3rd Malachi Johannsen
4th Michael Trenor
5th Gillian Blaney
Judges: Roddy MacLeod, Ben McClamrock

Also competing was Thomas McCollum, Deerton, Michigan.

Competitors and judges at the 2024 Nicol-Brown.

pipes|drums was once again a sponsor of the event, along with a host of other organizations and individual donors.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

