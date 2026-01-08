Grade 1 78th Highlanders expecting a second hiatus year

Following a failed two-year search for a suitable leading-drummer, the Grade 1 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) have decided not to compete in 2026, unless “something miraculous” happens in the next few weeks.

One of only three Grade 1 bands in Canada, the Nova Scotia-based group is likely on competition hiatus for the second consecutive year, with its members free to join other bands.

The band has been working to recruit a leading-drummer since December 2024, after the departure of Tom Cuming, who had held the role for three years.

Although the band has a solid long-term sponsorship from the Halifax Citadel, its geographic remoteness poses a significant travel challenge for members based outside the Canadian Maritime provinces. Throughout its history, the group has drawn from pipers and drummers based in Nova Scotia.

“Unfortunately, the band has not been able to source a leading-drummer to take over,” 78th Highlanders’ Pipe-Major Alex Gandy said. “We were chatting with a few interested candidates, but they ultimately could not commit.”

If the 78th Highlanders sit out the competition year, Gandy and Pipe-Sergeant Bruce Gandy reportedly do not plan to join another band in 2026.

“The remaining members have largely gone to play with Pipe-Major Blaise Theriault and the Dartmouth & District Grade 2 band, or focus on solo work,” Alex Gandy continued. “I personally am taking the time to focus on my solo piping, career, and raising our young family with my wife, Chantal.”

A continued 78th Highlanders’ hiatus would mean there are only three actively competing Grade 1 bands in North America: St. Thomas Alumni from Houston; Vancouver’s Simon Fraser University of Vancouver, and the 78th Fraser Highlanders from Ontario.

The lack of available or willing leading-drummers has been a challenge for bands in the top grades, particularly outside of the UK. In addition to the 78th Highlanders, several Grade 1 and Grade 2 bands in recent years have either taken a year or more off from competing or folded altogether, mainly or entirely due to an inability to fill the leadership position, including the Toronto Police (Canada), Police Scotland & Federation (Scotland), Glasgow Skye Association (Scotland), Bucksburn & District (Scotland), and Johnstone (Scotland).