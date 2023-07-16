Grade 2 Medley videos from 2023 Cambridge Highland Games

pipes|drums is pleased to bring our followers and subscribers videos of the Grade 2 pipe band medley competition from the 2023 Cambridge Highlnd Games in Cambridge, Ontario.

Five bands competed, and the results and placings from each judge were:

1st Peel Regional Police (3,1,2,1)

2nd Ottawa Highlanders (2,4,1,3)

3rd Toronto Police (1,2,3,4)

4th St. Andrew’s College Association (5,3,4,2)

5th Ottawa Police Service (4,5,5,5)

The piping judges were Brian Williamson and Amy Garson, Greg Dinsdale judged drumming, and Bob Worrall was the ensemble judge.

The Best Bass Section prize was awarded to the Peel Regional Police by the ensemble judge in collaboration with the drumming judge

Weather was muggy and wet throughout the day, making the 27°C feel more like a soaking 32°.

