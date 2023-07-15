Peel Regional Police, Jacob Dicker on top at Cambridge

Cambridge, Ontario – July 15, 2023 – Heavy weather impacted the Cambridge Highland Games with intermittent rain throughout the day. The Peel Regional Police won Grade 2 against four other bands.

Due to no entries, there was no Grade 1 band competition.

Jacob Dicker of Ottawa was the Professional Piper of the Day and Kyle Wardell was the Professional Snare Drummer of the Day. Amateur Piper of the Day was a tie, with no tie-breaker due to Kayleigh Johnstone and Henry Paluch both winning their Piobaireachd groups.

At the first massed bands, the word “apotheosis” was used for the first time in the history of Highland games.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for videos of the Grade 2 medley competition.

Grade 2 (medley, five competed)

1st Peel Regional Police (3,1,2,1)

2nd Ottawa Highlanders (2,4,1,3)

3rd Toronto Police (1,2,3,4)

4th St. Andrew’s College Association (5,3,4,2)

5th Ottawa Police Service (4,5,5,5)

Drumming: Ottawa Highlanders

Bass Section: Peel Police

Judges: Brian Williamson, Amy Garson (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 3 (MSR, four competed)

1st Guelph

2nd Niagara Police

3rd Durham Regional Police

Drumming: Guelp

Judges: Ken Eller, Conor Cooper (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Colin MacLellan (ensemble)

Grade 4 (march medley, six competed)

1st Guelph

2nd Peel Regional Police

3rd London & District

Drumming: London & District

Judges: Brian Williamson, Amy Garson (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 5 (march medley, eight competed)

1st Ryan Russell Memorial

2nd Smith Falls Gordon

3rd St. Andrew’s College Association

Drumming: Ryan Russell Memorial

Judges: Ken Eller, Conor Cooper (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Colin MacLellan (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd A

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Andrea Boyd, Ottawa

3rd Andrew Hayes, Ottawa

4th Jacob Dicker, Ottawa

5th Callum Harper, Bolton, Ontario

Judge: Bill Livingstone

Piobaireachd B

1st Tyler Harris, “The Desperate Battle”

2nd Jonathon Simpson, Edinburgh,”Sir Ewan Cameron of Lochiel’s Salute”

3rd Alan Clarke, Ottawa,”The MacDougalls’ Gathering”

4th Liam Melville

5th Colin Johnston, Aurora, Ontario, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”

Judge: Andrew Berthoff

2/4 March

1st Jacob Dicker

2nd Tyler Bridge, Guelph, Ontario

3rd Andrew Hayes

4th Jonathon Simpson

5th Tyler Harris

Judge: Colin MacLellan

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Andrea Boyd

3rd Andrew Hayes

4th Jacob Dicker

5th Tyler Bridge

Judge: Amy Garson

Jig

1st Callum Harper

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Tyler Bridge

4th Jacob Dicker

5th Andrew Hayes

Judge: Bob Worrall

Solo Drumming

Snare

Professional

MSR

1st Kyle Wardell

2nd Cameron McKail

3rd Matthew Page

Judge: Greg Dinsdale

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Matthew Page

2nd Cameron McKail

3rd Kyle Wardell

Judge: Drew Duthart

Senior Amateur Piobaireachd B

1st Henry Paluch, “The MacGregors’ Salute”

2nd Michael Malish

3rd Evan Burlew

4th Alexander MacDonald

5th Ray Flanagan

Judge: Brad Davidson

Senior Amateur Piobaireachd A

1st Kayleigh Johnstone

2nd Mike Fenton

3rd Mitchell Arnold

4th Jean-Sebastien Gamache

5th John Michell

Judge: Bob Worrall

Grade 1

2/4 March

1st Kayleigh Johnstone

2nd Henry Paluch

3rd Iain Dewar

4th Ray Flanagan

5th Alexander MacDonald

Judge: Colin MacLellan

Strathspey & Reel

1st Michael Malish

2nd Jean-Sebastien Gamache

3rd Iain Dewar

4th Kayleigh Johnstone

5th Alexander Rocheleau

Judge: Chris Dodson

6/8 March

1st Henry Paluch

2nd Charles David Mitchell

3rd Michael Malish

4th Kayleigh Johnstone

5th Alexander MacDonald

Judge: Norman MacDonald