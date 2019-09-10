Graham Drummond moves to Shotts as P-S

Another piper from 12-time World Champions Field Marshal Montgomery has moved to take a leadership role with a Grade 1 band, as Graham Drummond has accepted the pipe-sergeant position with Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia replacing Iain Crawford, who stepped up to be interim pipe-sergeant for a year and now moves to a little used pipe-corporal post.

The 27-year-old Drummond, from nearby Bathgate, Scotland, had been a prominent member of Field Marshal Montgomery for the last 10 years, and, before that, had served with Grade 1 Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia. He had taken less formal roles with Field Marshal, often leading groups in the International Quartet Competition at Piping Live!, including victories in 2019 and 2018.

Drummond joins fellow former Field Marshal Montgomery piper Emmett Conway, who took over the pipe-major spot in the fall of last year. Under Conway, Shotts moved up the rankings at major championships, including a sixth at the European’s and an eighth overall at the World’s, where the pipe section gained first and second placings in the medley event on the Saturday.

Before Conway, former Field Marshal piper Ryan Canning was Shotts’ pipe-major for six years, including 2015 when he guided the group to World Championship victory.

“I am thrilled and excited that Graham has decided to join the band,” Conway said in a statement. “Graham comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience second to none. The band is in a really good place just now with a mixture of young and experienced talent among the ranks. We have quite a few new players showing interest in joining the Shotts family.”

Drummond commented in the same statement: “I am absolutely honoured and thrilled to be coming in as the pipe-sergeant of Shotts & Dykehead. I am excited to work alongside my great friend Emmett. It brings me lots of hope and excitement for the band moving forward. I would like to thank Pipe-Major Richard Parkes for the opportunity to play in Field Marshal. I owe a lot to him.”

The 2018 season was the first in many years since Field Marshal Montgomery did not win any of the five RSPBA championships. The band had two second prizes, including being runner-up at the World’s.

Former Field Marshal Montgomery piper Alisdair McLaren was appointed pipe-major of the Grade 1 Glasgow Police on September 4, 2019.

