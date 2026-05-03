Results
May 03, 2026

Hudson, WillIiamson win the 2026 Ian Swinton Open trophies

Chicago – May 2, 2026 – Nick Hudson of Houston was the overall winner of the 2026 Ian Swinton Open Solo Piping Competition, with a first in the Piobaireachd and a third in the MSR, the only player to feature in both prize lists. Jack Williamson of Topeka, Kansas, won the MSR event.

The competition is organized by the Midwest Pipe Band Association and named in honour of Ian Swinton, the longtime pipe-major of the Midlothian Scottish Pipe Band and a leading light for piping and drumming in the Midwest United States.

MWPBA President Jim Sim (furthest left) and the 2026 Ian Swinton Open competitors. L-R: Andrew Lewis, Juston Howland, Zak Read, Jack Williamson, Nick Hudson, Derek Midgley, Andrew Carlisle, Teddy Keogh, Dan Lyden

Piobaireachd
1st Nick Hudson, “Port Urlar”
2nd Zak Read
3rd Justin Howland
4th Andrew Carlisle

MSR
1st Jack Williamson, “The Knightswood Ceilidh,” “Delvinside,” “Stornoway Castle”
2nd Derek Midgley
3rd Nick Hudson
4th Andrew Lewis

Jack Lee and Bob Worrall judged both events.

 

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