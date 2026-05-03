Hudson, WillIiamson win the 2026 Ian Swinton Open trophies

Chicago – May 2, 2026 – Nick Hudson of Houston was the overall winner of the 2026 Ian Swinton Open Solo Piping Competition, with a first in the Piobaireachd and a third in the MSR, the only player to feature in both prize lists. Jack Williamson of Topeka, Kansas, won the MSR event.

The competition is organized by the Midwest Pipe Band Association and named in honour of Ian Swinton, the longtime pipe-major of the Midlothian Scottish Pipe Band and a leading light for piping and drumming in the Midwest United States.

Piobaireachd

1st Nick Hudson, “Port Urlar”

2nd Zak Read

3rd Justin Howland

4th Andrew Carlisle

MSR

1st Jack Williamson, “The Knightswood Ceilidh,” “Delvinside,” “Stornoway Castle”

2nd Derek Midgley

3rd Nick Hudson

4th Andrew Lewis

Jack Lee and Bob Worrall judged both events.