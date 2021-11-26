Inverness starts selling tickets to 2022 European Championships

June 25th, 2022, might feel like an eternity away, but “Piping Inverness” has commenced selling tickets today to the European Pipe Band Championships.

The event is one of the five RSPBA majors that have been cancelled for the last two seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All things going as planned, the competition would be the third championship, following the British at Greenock, Scotland, on May 22nd and the UK Championships in Lurgan, Northern Ireland, on June 11th.

LCC Live is the organization that licensed the event from the RSPBA, staging it at Bught Park for the first time in 2019. The contest has been held in nearby Forres at Grant Park, and both venues proved popular with bands, though entries continued to be relatively lower because of the cost to attend for groups from Northern Ireland, Ireland and England.

These Championships will also provide a very welcomed boost to the local economy. – Helen Carmichael, Provost of Inverness

In a statement, LLC Live predicted that “The 2022 Championship is set to mirror the same attendance” that it saw in 2019 when more than 100 bands competed. The organization licensed the European for three years, and with the two-year hiatus will run the event at least through 2023.

“We’re aware that pipe bands from near and far are eager to get back to competing following a two-year absence,” Caitlin Brown of LCC Live said.

“These Championships . . . will also provide a very welcomed boost to the local economy. I know demand for tickets will be high, so I encourage people to apply now to avoid disappointment,” said Helen Carmichael, Provost of Inverness. A provost in Scotland is like a mayor in North America.

Inveraray & District are the reigning Grade 1 European Champions.

The RSPBA schedule of RSPBA 2022 championships:

British Championships, May 21st, Greenock, Scotland

United Kingdom Championships, June 11th, Lurgan, Northern Ireland

European Championships, June 24th, Inverness, Scotland

Scottish Championships, July 30th, Dumbarton, Scotland

World Championships, August 12th-13th, Glasgow

