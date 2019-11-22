Inverness stoked for keeping union with Europeans

The Capital of the Scottish Highlands, Inverness, is clearly excited to be bringing back the European Pipe Band Championships in 2020, to the extent that hot tickets are going on sale today, a full seven months before the event.

Last year, the third of the five RSPBA championships shifted down the road from the nearby town of Forres, where it had been held for several years, resulting in the first “Piping Inverness,” which attracted more than 17,500 spectators and 100-plus bands.

Increasingly, host towns and cities are realizing the potential of these massive pipe band events and, with savvy marketing, are reaping the financial rewards.

“Piping Inverness 2019 was an outstanding success – it was a truly great day, and it was wonderful to see so many pipe bands, drum majors, highland dancers and visitors fill the arena in Bught Park. We’re really looking forward to doing it all again next year!” organizers said in a statement.

They’re already anticipating that more than 100 bands will again enter the contest, and more than 20,000 visitors will attend. The 2019 European Championships attracted bands from Australia and the United States, in addition to the regular UK-based groups.

Piping Inverness is organized by Inverness-based event specialist LCC Live, who won the rights to the RSPBA contest in a competitive bid. The RSPBA provides turnkey stewarding, judging and compilation services that adhere to the association’s rigorous standards. Inverness also has the rights to the event in 2020 and 2021.

Organizers said that Piping Inverness “brings a multi-million-pound boost to the local economy each year.”

Inveraray & District has won the European Championship for the last three years. Prize money for bands is not known.

Related

Inveraray & District captures 2019 European Championship

June 29, 2019

Promoters pitching European Championships as “Piping Inverness”

February 12, 2019

Inveraray & District: 2018 European Champions

June 30, 2018

Inveraray & District: 2017 European Champions

June 24, 2017