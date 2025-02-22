Ireland’s 2025 Ardmore Cup goes to Finlay Johnston
Ardmore, Ireland – February 22, 2025 – With first prizes in both events, Finlay Johnston of Glasgow was the easy winner of the third annual Ardmore Cup Invitational Solo Piping Competition held at St. Declan’s Village Hall.
The Ardmore Cup was inspired by the success of the Sun Belt Invitational Solo Piping Competition in Orlando, Florida, which Stein also organizes and sponsors. The event awards a total prize pool of more than US$5,000.
Medley
1st Finlay Johnston
2nd Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland
3rd Alen Tully, Dublin
4th James Frazer, Rathfriland, Northern Ireland
5th James Stone, Dublin
MSR
1st Finlay Johnston
2nd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland
3rd James Stone
4th James Frazer
5th Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland
Alastair Donaghy of Beragh, Northern Ireland, also competed.
Euan Anderson, David Chesney and John Reville judged both events.
NO COMMENTS YET