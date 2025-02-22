Ireland’s 2025 Ardmore Cup goes to Finlay Johnston

Ardmore, Ireland – February 22, 2025 – With first prizes in both events, Finlay Johnston of Glasgow was the easy winner of the third annual Ardmore Cup Invitational Solo Piping Competition held at St. Declan’s Village Hall.

The Ardmore Cup was inspired by the success of the Sun Belt Invitational Solo Piping Competition in Orlando, Florida, which Stein also organizes and sponsors. The event awards a total prize pool of more than US$5,000.

Medley

1st Finlay Johnston

2nd Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland

3rd Alen Tully, Dublin

4th James Frazer, Rathfriland, Northern Ireland

5th James Stone, Dublin

MSR

1st Finlay Johnston

2nd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

3rd James Stone

4th James Frazer

5th Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland

Alastair Donaghy of Beragh, Northern Ireland, also competed.

Euan Anderson, David Chesney and John Reville judged both events.