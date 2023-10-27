Kerr McQuillan: a chat with the 2023 World Solo Snare Drumming Champion – Part 2

In Part 1, 2023 World Solo Drumming Champion Kerr McQuillan talked about his “relief” in winning the biggest individual prize in the art.

Indeed, for all but a talented and fortunate few, capturing an award like that can take decades. For the vast majority, it never happens at all.

Big prizes can be the proverbial monkey on the back and, to mix metaphors, a brass ring that can feel frustratingly unattainable.

We pipers and drummers live in a golden age of the best depth of bands and soloists in the history of the art.

At least six Grade 1 bands can realistically win the World’s.

Any of the 10 solo pipers competing in the Glenfiddich Championships could realistically and deservedly win the prize.

Any one of the 12 finalists in the World Solo Drumming Championship could have snared the prize, and it’s important to note that Inveraray & District’s Steven McWhirter just finished a run of 10 straight victories. Ten.

It’s a fantastic era, even more extraordinary when someone as young and poised and altogether focused a drummer as Kerr McQuillan can cop the award at age 19 on his first try.

In this second part of our brief conversation, McQuillan talks about the past year as Leading-Drummer of Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia and the year ahead.

As you watch and listen, perhaps remind yourself that his achievements are history-making on many levels.

Our thanks to Kerr McQuillan for taking the time to speak with us.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more exclusive discussions with the greats of the games.