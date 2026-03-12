McIlhaney, Teodorovich, Schwartzberg, Parker, Bailey on fire at Redding
Redding, California – March 7-8, 2026 – Steven McElhaney of Sacramento, California, was the big winner at the fifteenth annual Redding Solo Piping Competitions, winning the Grade 1 aggregate and thus earning an invitation to the Sandy Jones Memorial Amateur Championship in Florida. The overall awards were won by Katya Teodorovich (Grade 2), Brian Schwartzberg (Grade 3), Rees Parker (Grade 4) and Bill Bailey (Grade 5).
The Fred Rutledge Memorial Piper of the Day Trophy was presented to Teodorovich with her three firsts and a second.
The event is organized by the Saint Florian Pipers’ Society. Saint Florian is the patron saint of firefighters.
Grade 1 (five competed)
Piobaireachd
1st Steven McElhaney
2nd Colin Thurber
3rd Logan Gorsuch
4th Gavin Guidotti
5th Charles Martin
Judge: Jack Lee
MSR
1st Steven McElhaney
2nd Gavin Guidotti
3rd Colin Thurber
4th Logan Gorsuch
5th Charles Martin
Judge: Ken Sutherland
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Logan Gorsuch
2nd Charles Martin
3rd Gavin Guidotti
4th Colin Thurber
5th Steven McElhaney
Judge: Terry Lee
6/8 March
1st Steven McElhaney
2nd Gavin Guidotti
3rd Logan Gorsuch
4th Colin Thurber
5th Charles Martin
Judge: Jack Lee
Grade 2
Piobaireachd (nine competed)
1st Katya Teodorovich
2nd Ted Hales
3rd Brandon Ward
4th Andrew Reynolds
5th Becky Saraceno
6th Ethan Bailey
Judge: Terry Lee
MSR (eight competed)
1st Katya Teodorovich
2nd Suzie Snell
3rd Ethan Bailey
4th John Elliott
5th Andrew Reynolds
6th Lara Thomsen
Judge: Terry Lee
Hornpipe & Jig (eight competed)
1st Ethan Bailey
2nd Katya Teodorovich
3rd Lara Thomsen
4th Suzie Snell
5th John Elliott
6th Brandon Ward
Judge: Liz Tubbs
6/8 March (eight competed)
1st Katya Teodorovich
2nd Andrew Reynolds
3rd Ethan Bailey
4th Lara Thomsen
5th Suzie Snell
6th Ted Hales
Judge: Jack Lee
Grade 3
Piobaireachd (10 competed)
1st Carrie Wigham
2nd Brian Schwartzberg
3rd Steven Coontz
4th Everett Johnson
5th Richard Hood
6th Monty Messenger
Judge: Ken Sutherland
2/4 March (11 competed)
1st Steven Coontz
2nd Andrew Jared
3rd Eben McElhinny
4th Everett Johnson
5th Brian Schwartzberg
6th Richard Hood
Judge: Liz Tubbs
Strathspey & Reel (11 competed)
1st Andrew Jared
2nd Brian Schwartzberg
3rd Everett Johnson
4th John Pozza
5th Eben McElhinny
6th Richard Hood
Judge: Jack Lee
6/8 March (11 competed)
1st Andrew Jared
2nd Everett Johnson
3rd Katherine Strausser
4th Brian Schwartzberg
5th Lorraine McInnes
6th Eben McElhinny
Judge: Ken Sutherland
Grade 4
Piobaireachd (eight competed)
1st Rees Parker
2nd Oscar Estoll
3rd Scott Casebolt
4th Michael Carr
5th Emma Thomsen
6th Alec McTaggart
Judge: Jack Lee
2/4 March (10 competed)
1st Davey Drobshoff
2nd Rees Parker
3rd Emma Thomsen
4th Dale Wilson
5th Scott Casebolt
6th Oscar Estoll
Judge: Jack Lee
Strathspey & Reel (10 competed)
1st Emma Thomsen
2nd Rees Parker
3rd Oscar Estoll
4th Scott Casebolt
5th Dale Wilson
6th Davey Drobshoff
Judge: Ken Sutherland
6/8 March (nine competed)
1st Emma Thomsen
2nd Oscar Estoll
3rd Rees Parker
4th Scott Casebolt
5th Dale Wilson
6th Davey Drobshoff
Judge: Terry Lee
Grade 5 (five competed)
2/4 March
1st Bill Bailey
2nd Max McGregor
3rd Nick Giusto
4th Sean Robertson
5th Raymond Martinez
Judge: Liz Tubbs
Slow March/Air
1st Raymond Martinez
2nd Max McGregor
3rd Bill Bailey
4th Nick Giusto
5th Sean Robertson
Judge: Liz Tubbs
