McIlhaney, Teodorovich, Schwartzberg, Parker, Bailey on fire at Redding

Redding, California – March 7-8, 2026 – Steven McElhaney of Sacramento, California, was the big winner at the fifteenth annual Redding Solo Piping Competitions, winning the Grade 1 aggregate and thus earning an invitation to the Sandy Jones Memorial Amateur Championship in Florida. The overall awards were won by Katya Teodorovich (Grade 2), Brian Schwartzberg (Grade 3), Rees Parker (Grade 4) and Bill Bailey (Grade 5).

The Fred Rutledge Memorial Piper of the Day Trophy was presented to Teodorovich with her three firsts and a second.

The event is organized by the Saint Florian Pipers’ Society. Saint Florian is the patron saint of firefighters.

Grade 1 (five competed)

Piobaireachd

1st Steven McElhaney

2nd Colin Thurber

3rd Logan Gorsuch

4th Gavin Guidotti

5th Charles Martin

Judge: Jack Lee

MSR

1st Steven McElhaney

2nd Gavin Guidotti

3rd Colin Thurber

4th Logan Gorsuch

5th Charles Martin

Judge: Ken Sutherland

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Logan Gorsuch

2nd Charles Martin

3rd Gavin Guidotti

4th Colin Thurber

5th Steven McElhaney

Judge: Terry Lee

6/8 March

1st Steven McElhaney

2nd Gavin Guidotti

3rd Logan Gorsuch

4th Colin Thurber

5th Charles Martin

Judge: Jack Lee

Grade 2

Piobaireachd (nine competed)

1st Katya Teodorovich

2nd Ted Hales

3rd Brandon Ward

4th Andrew Reynolds

5th Becky Saraceno

6th Ethan Bailey

Judge: Terry Lee

MSR (eight competed)

1st Katya Teodorovich

2nd Suzie Snell

3rd Ethan Bailey

4th John Elliott

5th Andrew Reynolds

6th Lara Thomsen

Judge: Terry Lee

Hornpipe & Jig (eight competed)

1st Ethan Bailey

2nd Katya Teodorovich

3rd Lara Thomsen

4th Suzie Snell

5th John Elliott

6th Brandon Ward

Judge: Liz Tubbs

6/8 March (eight competed)

1st Katya Teodorovich

2nd Andrew Reynolds

3rd Ethan Bailey

4th Lara Thomsen

5th Suzie Snell

6th Ted Hales

Judge: Jack Lee

Grade 3

Piobaireachd (10 competed)

1st Carrie Wigham

2nd Brian Schwartzberg

3rd Steven Coontz

4th Everett Johnson

5th Richard Hood

6th Monty Messenger

Judge: Ken Sutherland

2/4 March (11 competed)

1st Steven Coontz

2nd Andrew Jared

3rd Eben McElhinny

4th Everett Johnson

5th Brian Schwartzberg

6th Richard Hood

Judge: Liz Tubbs

Strathspey & Reel (11 competed)

1st Andrew Jared

2nd Brian Schwartzberg

3rd Everett Johnson

4th John Pozza

5th Eben McElhinny

6th Richard Hood

Judge: Jack Lee

6/8 March (11 competed)

1st Andrew Jared

2nd Everett Johnson

3rd Katherine Strausser

4th Brian Schwartzberg

5th Lorraine McInnes

6th Eben McElhinny

Judge: Ken Sutherland

Grade 4

Piobaireachd (eight competed)

1st Rees Parker

2nd Oscar Estoll

3rd Scott Casebolt

4th Michael Carr

5th Emma Thomsen

6th Alec McTaggart

Judge: Jack Lee

2/4 March (10 competed)

1st Davey Drobshoff

2nd Rees Parker

3rd Emma Thomsen

4th Dale Wilson

5th Scott Casebolt

6th Oscar Estoll

Judge: Jack Lee

Strathspey & Reel (10 competed)

1st Emma Thomsen

2nd Rees Parker

3rd Oscar Estoll

4th Scott Casebolt

5th Dale Wilson

6th Davey Drobshoff

Judge: Ken Sutherland

6/8 March (nine competed)

1st Emma Thomsen

2nd Oscar Estoll

3rd Rees Parker

4th Scott Casebolt

5th Dale Wilson

6th Davey Drobshoff

Judge: Terry Lee

Grade 5 (five competed)

2/4 March

1st Bill Bailey

2nd Max McGregor

3rd Nick Giusto

4th Sean Robertson

5th Raymond Martinez

Judge: Liz Tubbs

Slow March/Air

1st Raymond Martinez

2nd Max McGregor

3rd Bill Bailey

4th Nick Giusto

5th Sean Robertson

Judge: Liz Tubbs