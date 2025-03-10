Redding solo piping bounces back with large entry, as Guidotti takes the big prize

Redding, California—March 1-2, 2025—The annual Redding Solo Piping Competitions were held over two days at the Red Lion Hotel. Gavin Guidotti of Medford, Oregon, won the Grade aggregate prize, Grade 2 overall going to Logan Gorsuch, Grade 3 to Katherine Strausser, and the Grade 4 aggregate trophy to Emma Thomsen. The Fred Rutledge Memorial Piper of the Day was Everett Johnson, who won three light music first prizes in Grade 4—the first competition of his young competitive career.

Guidotti qualifies for the Sandy Jones Memorial Amateur Championship at the Sun Belt Amateur Invitational Piping Competition (An Crios Gréine) in Florida in November.

The event is organized by the Saint Florian Pipers Society. Saint Florian is the patron saint of firefighters.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Gavin Guidotti

2nd Steven McElhaney

3rd Charles Martin

4th Ethan Deschamps

5th Colin Thurber

Judge: Jack Lee

MSR

1st Ethan Deschamps

2nd Steven McElhaney

3rd Gavin Guidotti

4th Charles Martin

5th Colin Thurber

6th Caleb Cox

Judge: Ross Naismith

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ethan Deschamps

2nd Gavin Guidotti

3rd Steven McElhaney

4th Caleb Cox

5th Colin Thurber

6th Charles Martin

Judge: Terry Lee

6/8 March

1st Ethan Deschamps

2nd Steven McElhaney

3rd Gavin Guidotti

4th Colin Thurber

5th Charles Martin

6th Caleb Cox

Judge: Jack Lee

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Logan Gorsuch

2nd Ted Hales

3rd Brandon Ward

4th Laurie Gardner

5th Becky Saraceno

6th Lara Thomsen

Judge: Terry Lee

MSR

1st Logan Gorsuch

2nd Iain Mackay

3rd Laurie Gardner

4th Lara Thomsen

5th Ted Hales

6th Brandon Ward

Judge: Terry Lee

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Logan Gorsuch

2nd Iain Mackay

3rd Lara Thomsen

4th Brandon Ward

5th Suzie Snell

6th Becky Saraceno

Judge: Liz Tubbs

6/8 March

1st Logan Gorsuch

2nd Iain Mackay

3rd Becky Saraceno

4th Suzie Snell

5th Ted Hales

6th Lara Thomsen

Judge: Jack Lee

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Katherine Strausser

2nd Suzie Snell

3rd Carrie Wigham

4th Aims McGuinness

5th Brian Schwartzberg

6th Donald Saraceno

Judge: Ross Naismith

2/4 March

1st Aims McGuinness

2nd Carrie Wigham

3rd Connor Abel

4th Richard Hood

5th John Pozza

6th Brian Schwartzberg

Judge: Liz Tubbs

Strathspey & Reel

1st Connor Abel

2nd Aims McGuinness

3rd Katherine Strausser

4th Carrie Wigham

5th Richard Hood

6th Donald Saraceno

Judge: Jack Lee

6/8 March

1st Katherine Strausser

2nd Lorraine McInnes

3rd Eben McElhinny

4th Brad Hansen

5th John Pozza

6th Brian Schwartzberg

Judge: Ross Naismith

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Oscar Estoll

2nd Douglas Gardner

3rd Emma Thomsen

4th Michael Carr

5th Linda Lindsay

6th Martin Borge

Judge: Jack Lee

2/4 March

1st Everett Johnson

2nd Tom Weeden

3rd Emma Thomsen

4th Linda Lindsay

5th Christine Yamate

6th Dale Wilson

Judge: Jack Lee

Strathspey & Reel

1st Everett Johnson

2nd Emma Thomsen

3rd Oscar Estoll

4th Christine Yamate

5th Dale Wilson

6th Linda Lindsay

Judge: Ross Naismith

6/8 March

1st Everett Johnson

2nd Emma Thomsen

3rd Douglas Gardner

4th Oscar Estoll

5th Dale Wilson

6th Christine Yamate

Judge: Terry Lee

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Jonathan Pangburn

2nd Christopher Kolm

Judge: Liz Tubbs

Slow Air

1st Jonathan Pangburn

2nd Christopher Kolm

Judge: Liz Tubbs