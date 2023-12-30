Piers Dover wins the big hot prize at Northcote Invitational in Auckland

Auckland, New Zealand – December 30, 2023 – Piers Dover of Christchurch won the overall and $500NZD on a Medley preference after a tie with Liam Kernaghan, Wellington, who had two second-prizes at the annual Northcote Invitational Solo Piping Competition at the Northcote Tavern on the North Shore of Auckland. Campbell Wilson won the MMSSRR, and, as is tradition, the previous year’s winner, Stuart Easton, judged both events.

The event is sponsored by the Auckland & District Pipe Band. Conditions were warm and humid, peaking at 27 degrees.

Medley

1st Piers Dover ($300NZD)

2nd Liam Kernaghan ($200NZD)

3rd Brendon Eade, Tai Tapu, New Zealand ($100NZD)

4th Campbell Wilson, Wellington ($50NZD)

MMSSRR

1st Campbell Wilson, “Dr. E.G. McKinnon,” “Arthur Bignold of Lochrosque,” “The Cameronian Rant,” “The Ewe wi’ the Crookit Horn,” “The Sheepwife,” “Mrs. MacPherson of Inveran” ($300NZD)

2nd Liam Kernaghan, “Major Manson at Clachantrushal,” “P-M John Stewart,” “Shepherd’s Crook,” “Dora MacLeod,” “Alick C. MacGregor,” “Willie Murray’s Reel” ($200NZD)

3rd Piers Dover, “Morag Ramsay,” “The Pap of Glencoe,” “Cabar Feidh,” “The Ewe wi’ the Crookit Horn,” “Miss Proud,” “The Little Cascade” ($100NZD)

4th Callum Carn, Wellington ($50NZD)

Also competing was Adam Michie.