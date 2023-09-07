Piping as fine as the sponsor’s whisky at 2023 Springbank Invitational Sept 16

For a piper, winning the Springbank Invitational is about as precious as finding a bottle of the distillery’s coveted and rare product is for a malt whisky-lover.

That said, one of eight pipers is certain to gain the title at the 2023 Springbank Invitational Solo Piping Competition on September 16th at the Argyll Arms Hotel in Campbeltown, Scotland.

Competing are:

Callum Beaumont, St. Andrews, Scotland

Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh

Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland

Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland

Angus MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

Iain Speirs, Edinburgh

Judges of the three events – Piobaireachd, MSR and Hornpipe & Jig – will be Robert Barnes, Willie Morrison and John Wilson.

The playing starts at 10 am. The Kintyre Pipers Society, which has put on the competition since 2000, promises to give all visitors a special welcome.

“It’s hoped that the journey to hear some of the world’s best pipers in the town will inspire young players to take their piping to the highest level,” said Finlay Wylie of the Society, which was founded in 1953.

The local Springbank Distillery has sponsored the event since its inception, and Angus MacColl was the overall winner in 2022.