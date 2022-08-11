Features
August 11, 2022

Piping Live! – Wednesday Photo Feature by Alister Sinclair

We continue our Piping Live! Photo Feature series with a selection of images from Wednesday, August 10th, captured by Alister Sinclair.

Although the Inveraray & District Pre-World’s concert, “A Night in That Land,” at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall is not strictly speaking an official part of the festival, it’s certainly a major event of the week.

We’re pleased to provide more photos from the concert, including a few that we believe are among the greatest piping and drumming images ever taken.

Just click the pics for a full-size image.

We hope you enjoy our latest instalment of exclusive images from the keen eye of Alister Sinclair.

EstPipes from Romania perform at the Street Cafe. [Photo Alister Sinclair]

