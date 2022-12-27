RSPBA capitalizes on Aberdeen for 2023 European Championships

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association chose Christmas Eve as the date to reveal that a deal had been secured with the northern Scottish city of Aberdeen to host the 2023 European Pipe Band Championships on June 24, 2023, at Duthie Park.

Aberdeen takes over the contest from Inverness, which abruptly withdrew from staging the event after several years, citing a lack of financial viability due to fees and infrastructure concerns.

Known as “The Granite City,” Aberdeen has hosted many pipe band championships over the last 80 years, including the World’s on many occasions before Glasgow became the de facto site for the competition.

“Bringing the Euro [sic] Pipe Band Championships to Aberdeen is a major win for the city,” Aberdeen city councillor Martin Greig said in statement. “I am keen for this event to have longer lasting significance, for example, by encouraging more young people to learning the pipe, and perhaps city schools to have a pipe band. The championship should become an opportunity to develop talent for the long term, helping us to make Aberdeen a city of music.”

It is not known if the deal is a one-year or for multiple years. Financial terms of the agreement were also not disclosed.

At publication time, RSPBA Chair Kevin Reilly had not responded to a request for details.

The RSPBA is required to hold five major championships annually. The 2023 World, UK, Scottish and European championships are set, but a home for the British Championships is still to be determined after Inverclyde Council declined to bid on the 2023 event after holding the contest in 2022 in Greenock.

The Aberdeen area is traditionally strong with piping and drumming talent. Grade 2 bands Buchan Peterson, Bucksburn & District, and Highland Granite are from the city along with many other successful competing organizations.

Inveraray & District won both the European and British championships in 2022.