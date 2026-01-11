RSPBA creates “Overseas Attached Adjudicator” category

In an effort to expedite Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association accreditation for non-UK pipers and drummers who are on the judging panels of the world’s recognized associations but still actively competing, the RSPBA has created an “Overseas Attached Adjudicator” category.

Accepted applicants for the program will have to complete the RSPBA’s Adjudicator Online Training course. Upon successful completion of the course, Overseas Attached Adjudicators would be allowed to judge RSPBA “minor” competitions – contests that are not one of the five designated Championships.

When an Overseas Attached Adjudicator stops competing and becomes “unattached,” they can benefit from an immediate transition to the primary RSPBA judges’ panel. RSPBA rules prohibit judges still competing from judging major championships.

The initiative is by the RSPBA’s Adjudicator Panel Management Board, which wasn’t immediately available for additional comment.

The RSPBA said the online training will take place in late 2026 and that several candidates have already signed up.

The association also announced an all-day Ensemble judging workshop on February 7th, open to all accredited Ensemble adjudicators worldwide.