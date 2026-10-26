Scottish Pipers’ Association’s Juvenile competition entries open Oct. 27

The venerable Scottish Pipers’ Association is staging its annual Juvenile Solo Piping Competition on December 5th in Glasgow, and young pipers can enter starting Tuesday, October 27th, at 19:00 GMT.

Pipers can compete in 18 and Younger and 15 and Younger in familiar Piobaireachd and light music genres, plus a four-part Open Jig event for any pipers 18 and younger.

The events will be at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street, Glasgow, branch, according to SPA President Logan Tannock.

The 106-year-old association also hosts an annual competition for “Senior” (i.e., older than 18) solo pipers in April. The first event in 1930 was won by David Ross, and the list of winners is a compendium of history’s greatest players. The SPA also holds annual contests for Amateurs, its own members, and a Knockout Competition series.

The Scottish Pipers’ Association started in 1920, evolving from the Scottish Pipers’ Union. The first meetings were in the Peter Henderson Bagpipe Maker premises in Glasgow, where John MacDougall Gillies, the SPA’s first president, worked.