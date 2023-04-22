Shedden wins as six more go through World Solo Drumming semi-final after Kingdom Thistle-European

Lochgelly, Scotland – April 22, 2023 – Seven Shedden of Melbourne, Australia, was the winner of the RSPBA’s European Solo Drumming Championship held at Lochgelly High School as the latest qualifying event for the semi-final of the 2023 World Solo Drumming Championship this October.

The event was held as a partnership between the Dundee, Perth and Angus Branch of the Association and Kingdom Thistle Pipe Band Supplies, and was part of the annual Kingdom Thistle Solo Piping & Drumming Competition.

The top-six finishers each get a bye to the World’s semi-final.

1st Steven Shedden, Hawthorn

2nd Craig Brown, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

3rd Gavin Orr, Johnstone

4th Cameron Lawson, Inveraray & District

5th Greg Fullerton, Johnstone

6th MacKenzie Forrest, Shotts and Dykehead Caledonia

Judges: Arthur Cook, Brian Martin

These six join the pre-qualifiers from previously-run events: