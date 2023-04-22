Shedden wins as six more go through World Solo Drumming semi-final after Kingdom Thistle-European
Lochgelly, Scotland – April 22, 2023 – Seven Shedden of Melbourne, Australia, was the winner of the RSPBA’s European Solo Drumming Championship held at Lochgelly High School as the latest qualifying event for the semi-final of the 2023 World Solo Drumming Championship this October.
The event was held as a partnership between the Dundee, Perth and Angus Branch of the Association and Kingdom Thistle Pipe Band Supplies, and was part of the annual Kingdom Thistle Solo Piping & Drumming Competition.
The top-six finishers each get a bye to the World’s semi-final.
1st Steven Shedden, Hawthorn
2nd Craig Brown, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia
3rd Gavin Orr, Johnstone
4th Cameron Lawson, Inveraray & District
5th Greg Fullerton, Johnstone
6th MacKenzie Forrest, Shotts and Dykehead Caledonia
Judges: Arthur Cook, Brian Martin
These six join the pre-qualifiers from previously-run events:
- Blair Beaton, 78th Fraser Highlanders
- Blair Brown, Simon Fraser University
- Glen Creighton, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia
- Derek Cooper, Inveraray & District
- Robert Graham, Simon Fraser University
- David Henderson, Police Scotland Federation
- Jake Jørgensen, ScottishPower
- Taylor Killoran, Simon Fraser University
- Alex Kuldell, MacMillan
- Eric MacNeill, City of Dunedin (USA)
- Kerr McQuillan, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonian
- Steven McWhirter, Inveraray & District
- Stephen Paynter, Simon Fraser University
- Chloe Taylor, ScottishPower
NO COMMENTS YET