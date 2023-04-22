Results
April 22, 2023

Shedden wins as six more go through World Solo Drumming semi-final after Kingdom Thistle-European

Steven Shedden with his solo drumming trophies from the 2023 Kingdom Thistle European Solo Drumming Championships.

Lochgelly, Scotland – April 22, 2023 – Seven Shedden of Melbourne, Australia, was the winner of the RSPBA’s European Solo Drumming Championship held at Lochgelly High School as the latest qualifying event for the semi-final of the 2023 World Solo Drumming Championship this October.

The event was held as a partnership between the Dundee, Perth and Angus Branch of the Association and Kingdom Thistle Pipe Band Supplies, and was part of the annual Kingdom Thistle Solo Piping & Drumming Competition.

The top-six finishers each get a bye to the World’s semi-final.

1st Steven Shedden, Hawthorn
2nd Craig Brown, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia
3rd Gavin Orr, Johnstone
4th Cameron Lawson, Inveraray & District
5th Greg Fullerton, Johnstone
6th MacKenzie Forrest, Shotts and Dykehead Caledonia
Judges: Arthur Cook, Brian Martin

These six join the pre-qualifiers from previously-run events:

  • Blair Beaton, 78th Fraser Highlanders
  • Blair Brown, Simon Fraser University
  • Glen Creighton, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia
  • Derek Cooper, Inveraray & District
  • Robert Graham, Simon Fraser University
  • David Henderson, Police Scotland Federation
  • Jake Jørgensen, ScottishPower
  • Taylor Killoran, Simon Fraser University
  • Alex Kuldell, MacMillan
  • Eric MacNeill, City of Dunedin (USA)
  • Kerr McQuillan, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonian
  • Steven McWhirter, Inveraray & District
  • Stephen Paynter, Simon Fraser University
  • Chloe Taylor, ScottishPower

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
April 19, 2023
NPC taking a look at women in piping and drumming with six-month DEI research study
News
April 18, 2023
Glasgow Skye now Grade 2 after RSPBA approves regrading request
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?