Kerr McQuillan wins Scottish Solo Drumming Championship qualifier

Livingston, Scotland – April 1, 2023 – Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Leading-Drummer Kerr McQuillan emerged victorious at the 2023 Scottish Solo Drumming Championship held at James Young High School and put on by the Lothian & Borders Branch of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association as one of several qualifying rounds that put the top-six finishers into the semi-final of the World Solo Drumming Championship in Glasgow next October.

Fifteen top-flight snare drummers competed in the MSR contest, including 11-time and reigning World Champion Steven McWhirter of Inveraray & District and perennial contender Jake Jørgensen of ScottishPower.

1st Kerr McQuillan (1,1)

2nd Steven McWhirter (2,3)

3rd Jake Jørgensen (3,2)

4th Chloe Taylor, ScottishPower (4,5)

5th Glen Creighton, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (6,4)

6th David Henderson, Police Scotland Federation (5,6)

7th Rachel Thom, Inveraray & District (7,7)

8th Gus Sicard, Inveraray & District (8,8)

9th Cameron Lawson, Inveraray & District (10,9)

10th Anael Tanguy, ScottishPower (9,12)

11th Calum Burns, ScottishPower (11,10)

12th MacKenzie Forrest, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (12,11)

13th= Darren Brown, Police Scotland Federation (13,14); Simon Grant, City of Edinburgh (14,13)

15th William Paul, Police Scotland Fife (15,15)

Judges: Gordon Brown, Paul Turner