StarBox: Cameron Bonar lists Every. Single. Thing. in his pipe case
At just 17 years old, Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia, is hoovering up prizes not seen by a piper his age since the teenaged days of the legendary John D. Burgess in the late 1940s.
A pupil of the renowned Jack Lee and the son of the late, great piper Andrew Bonar, Cameron Bonar is winning solo prizes at some of the world’s most prestigious competitions, including the Argyllshire Gathering at Oban, Scotland (Open Jig, and B-Grade March), the overall trophy at the Royal Braemar Gathering, the 2025 MacCrimmon Cairn at the 2025 Vancouver Indoor Gathering, not to forget an incredible five out of five first prizes at the 2025 Chatsworth Country Fair.
Add to his solo work a prominent place in the ranks of the Grade 1 Simon Fraser University Pipe Band, and his piping future is as bright as anyone in history.
So, what does this prodigy carry in his case to keep his piping vacuum ready to suck up prizes wherever he goes?
We asked, and here’s an inventory of every single thing he found:
- Lee & Sons Bagpipes 10.25-inch sheepskin bag with a zipper.
- McCallum Bagpipes pipe bag cover
- Lee & Sons Bagpipes L&S3A bagpipes with holly mounts, ferrules, and caps with nickel slides
- McCallum Blackwood pipe chanter with a Megarity chanter reed with a tone protector and a foam cover
- BG McCallum (Bruce Gandy) blackwood pipe chanter with a David Chesney chanter reed, with a R.G. Hardie dry chanter cap and a foam cover
- R.G. Hardie AdjustiStick Blowpipe
- Drone brushes from Tartantown
- McCallum Bagpipes ear plugs
- Hearprotek ear plugs
- Yellow waxed hemp
- Black chanter tape
- Scissors
- Extra Megarity and David Chesney chanter reeds
- Stock Corks from Tartantown
- Bannatyne Dry Flows
- Highland Reeds drone reeds
- Ezeedrone drone reeds (inverted bass drone reed)
- McCallum Bagpipes practice chanter
- Piobaireachd and MSR music
- Glengarry
- Bag of peanut M&Ms
- Samsonite suitcase
- A rubber glove and a plastic shopping bag for taking out and storing my Dry Flows
- Towels to wrap my drone tops
Thanks to Cameron Bonar for taking the time to inventory his pipe case. Stay tuned to pipes|drums for StarBox features from more of our leading lights.
