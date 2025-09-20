StarBox: Cameron Bonar lists Every. Single. Thing. in his pipe case

At just 17 years old, Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia, is hoovering up prizes not seen by a piper his age since the teenaged days of the legendary John D. Burgess in the late 1940s.

A pupil of the renowned Jack Lee and the son of the late, great piper Andrew Bonar, Cameron Bonar is winning solo prizes at some of the world’s most prestigious competitions, including the Argyllshire Gathering at Oban, Scotland (Open Jig, and B-Grade March), the overall trophy at the Royal Braemar Gathering, the 2025 MacCrimmon Cairn at the 2025 Vancouver Indoor Gathering, not to forget an incredible five out of five first prizes at the 2025 Chatsworth Country Fair.

Add to his solo work a prominent place in the ranks of the Grade 1 Simon Fraser University Pipe Band, and his piping future is as bright as anyone in history.

So, what does this prodigy carry in his case to keep his piping vacuum ready to suck up prizes wherever he goes?

We asked, and here’s an inventory of every single thing he found:

