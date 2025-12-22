StarBox: Finlay Johnston lists Every. Single. Thing. in his pipe case

It’s not Boxing Day yet, but we thought it was a good time to make a case to Finlay Johnston of Glasgow to share what he carries around with him as he continues to make his name as one of the world’s elite solo pipers.

At age 40, Finlay Johnston has already secured his name in history many times over. He’s won two Glenfiddich Championships (2018, 2019), both Highland Society of London Gold Medals (Argyllshire Gathering, 2012; Northern Meeting, 2015), a Northern Meeting Clasp (2016), the Open Piobaireachd at London twice (2022, 2023), the Silver Chanter (2022), the Argyllshire Gathering Former Winners’ MSR (2025), and in 2018 was named Solo Competition Piper of the Year in the 2018 pipes|drums New Year’s Honours.

With a win in November of the 2025 Bratach Gorm at London (to follow the one he won in 2024), he’s already earned an invitation to the 2026 Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships next October.

Johnston has a serious piping (and drumming) pedigree. His first lessons were at age eight from his grandfather, Alistair Sinclair, with wise coaching from his mother, Anne, one of the top solo pipers of the 1970s and ’80s. His father is the late beloved Tommy Johnston, a long-time snare drummer with Grade 1 bands and the co-founder of Pipe Dreams, who worked with Ronnie McShannon to create the ever-popular Ezeedrone drone reeds in the 1990s.

Finlay Johnston doesn’t like to sit still. Although he no longer rides hard, he was an avid MTB cyclist and now enjoys the sport more casually with his four-year-old son, Thomas.

Though busy filling Christmas orders from around the world in his full-time job making reeds with Pipe Dreams, since it’s the season of sharing and giving, Johnston gladly opened his pipe box to make a list and check it twice before sending it along to us.

A model of efficiency, whether it’s making reeds, expertly cycling, or delivering flawless piping technique, it’s not surprising Johnston travels light.

Here’s the unboxing:

And here’s his list of every single item, including the case itself:

Pipe Dreams pipe case (prototype, coming in March 2026)

Henderson engraved silver and ivory drones, 1890

Naill blackwood pipe chanter (20+ years old) with EzeePC ridgecut pipe chanter reed

Standard Ezeedrone drone reeds in drones

Pack of spare chanter reeds

Spare set Increased Absorption Ezeedrone drone reeds

Two sheepskin pipe bags! A three-year-old Begg bag and a new Lee & Sons bag. Both have an internal water trap

Maverick blackwood practice chanter

Blair Electronic Chanter

Glengarry

Miniature bottle of Glenfiddich

Chanter tape

Ear plugs

Grip material for tight joints

Thanks to Finlay Johnston for taking the time to inventory his pipe case. Stay tuned to pipes|drums for StarBox features from more of our leading lights.