Taps aff at Atholl Gathering as Roddy, Ben, Angus D. have an extra sunny day

Blair Atholl, Scotland – May 28, 2023 – Under bright sunny skies, the first significant Scottish outdoor solo piping competition of 2023 was held at the annual Atholl Gathering in the shadow of Blair Castle on the Duke of Atholl’s estate. Roddy MacLeod of Glasgow had the most success overall, winning the Premier & A-Grade Piobaireachd and taking second in the Open MSR, while Edinburgh’s Ben Duncan and Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, took the MSR and Hornpipe & Jig, respectively.

Even though MacLeod elected not to play in the Hornpipe & Jig, there was a tie in aggregate points between MacLeod and MacColl, and MacLeod won on Piobaireachd preference.

Due to the large entry, the Open light music was run in heats, judged by the judges who made up the benches for the finals, with one on each heat.

Premier- & A-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Roddy MacLeod

2nd Sarah Muir, Glasgow

3rd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

4th Sandy Cameron, Fort William, Scotland

5th Steven Leask, Glasgow

Judges: Robert Barnes, Ian Duncan

Open

MSR

1st Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

2nd Roddy MacLeod

3rd Sandy Cameron

4th Sarah Muir

5th Angus D. MacColl

Judges: Murray Henderson, John Wilson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Angus D. MacColl

2nd Sandy Cameron

3rd Sarah Muir

4th Bobby Allan

5th Steven Leask

Judge: Willie Morrison, Robert Wallace

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland

2nd John MacDonald

3rd Eireann Ianetta-McKay, Glasgow

4th Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland

5th Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland

Judges: Chris Armstrong, Patricia Henderson

C-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Alistair Brown, Ayr, Scotland

2nd Keith Bowes, Glasgow

3rd Cameron MacLeod, Glasgow

4th Daniel Johnstone, Glasgow

5th Calum Dunbar, Glasgow

Judges: Derek Fraser, Ronnie McShannon