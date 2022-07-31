Features
July 31, 2022

Videos of Grade 1 and Grade 2 Maxville performances

pipes|drums is pleased to bring our readers/viewers videos from the Grade 1 Medley and MSR events and the Grade 2 MSR at the North American Championships held at the Glengarry Highland Games in Maxville, Ontario.

You can find the competition results in our report from July 30th.

Due to the overlapping timing of the events and the PPBSO’s decision to hold them in different locations, we were unfortunately unable to capture the Grade 2 Medley competition.

They are presented here in order of their placing in each event. Head over to the pipes|drums YouTube Channel where you can find handy playlists of each event. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get automatic alerts when new videos are added.

We hope you enjoy our coverage, and many thanks for viewing and reading.

If you enjoy this type of free coverage, please consider subscribing or donating to pipes|drums.

Grade 1 Medley

Grade 1 March, Strathspey & Reel

Grade 2 March, Strathspey & Reel

