World’s redux: Inveraray celebrates with unbridled joy and . . . getting Sloshed

Many of us are missing the World Pipe Band Championships today, so let’s go back to last year’s event and the monumental win by Inveraray & District . . .

Our latest video and photo feature from World’s Week 2019 presents the announcement of 2019 World Pipe Band Champions Inveraray & District and the band’s off-the-chain celebrations at Glasgow Green.

Be sure to keep watching the video for a special surprise choreographed effort by the band’s pipers to the 2/4 march, “Father John MacMillan of Barra.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nonprofit pipes|drums has been pleased to bring our tens of thousands of faithful readers around the world exclusive content throughout the week of the Piping Live! Glasgow International Piping Festival and the World Pipe Band Championships. We hope that you have enjoyed our coverage, and thanks to our friends at Piping Live!, the BBC, Glasgow Life and the RSPBA for their support.

Thank you, too, to all of our subscribers and advertisers who make it possible to create and publish content like this. If you are not yet a subscriber, we encourage you to consider an inexpensive subscription so that we can continue to bring professional-quality coverage and features from the piping and drumming world.

Please note that all images are copyright of pipes|drums and should not be used without permission. Thanks.

Related articles

World Champions 2019: Inveraray & District

August 17, 2019

Friday World’s a slog morning, brighter afternoon for globe’s elite bands

August 16, 2019

Piping Live! 2019 – Day 4: turning up the heat

August 16, 2019

Piping Live! 2019 – Day 3: a.k.a. “We better start making cuts day”

August 15, 2019

Piping Live! 2019 – Day 2: launching into the sunshine

August 14, 2019

Piping Live! 2019 – Day 1: we’re only happy when it rains

August 13, 2019