15th annual pipes|drums New Year’s Honours

Published: December 31, 2016
No comment
(Page 1 of 9)

Twenty-sixteen might be seen by many in the “real” world as 12 months of bad news, but in the world of piping and drumming it was a year of triumph, as our standards climb ever higher, our events become even greater and our products that much more professional.

Since 2001 it has been our pleasure to bring to our thousands of keen readers the annual pipes|drums New Year’s Honours, and this year we celebrate our fifteenth year of the prestigious awards.

We put together a panel of 25 expert pipers and drummers who follow the scene closely, and who read pipes|drums every day to stay in touch with the news. Each panellist was asked to complete a survey and provide their personal comments. We determined nominees in each category, and also allowed panellists to submit their choice of winner in case we missed it and they felt strongly enough to put forward the piper, drummer, band, product or event.

As always, we strove to ensure that each panellist had no overlapping bias or interest. We guaranteed their anonymity, since we never want any undue influence from outside parties. The editor of pipes|drums was not on the panel, since, as always, we strive for fairness and objectivity.

We are committed to providing you with original, unbiased and fair content.

As in years past, there are seven categories:

  • Pipe Band of the Year
  • Piper of the Year (encompassing all aspects of their work)
  • Solo Competition Piper of the Year (considering strictly competing success)
  • Drummer of the Year (encompassing all aspects of their work)
  • Product of the Year
  • Recording of the Year
  • Event of the Year

These are the categories that we believe are essential and most relevant, and we did our best to choose the nominees appropriately.

Congratulations to all of the winners on their impressive, prestigious success!

So, let’s get started . . .

 

Page 1 of 9123Last »
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 5.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
MOST RECENT POST
  • One sick beat
    Wed, 7 Dec 2016
    Start with the beat. Well, at least that’s pretty much the way pop music-making goes these days. Skrillex or Max Martin or 40 or other producers work with a “beatmaker” to come up with a – ahem – sick groove. … Continue reading → …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS January 12, 2017Winter Storm Kansas CityCountry Club Plaza Marriott, Kansas City, Missouri

March 3, 2017Redding Bagpipe CompetitionRed Lion Hotel, Redding, CA USA

May 20, 2017British Pipe Band ChampionshipsPaisley, Scotland

June 9, 2017Georgetown Highland GamesGeorgetown Fairgrounds

June 10, 2017UK Pipe Band ChampionshipsBelfast

TIP OF THE DAY
Pipers: Always play your pipes for a wee while to get warm air into them before determining whether your skin or hide bag needs to be seasoned.
Brian Donaldson, Inveran Bagpipes, Edinburgh