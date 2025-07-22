Features
July 22, 2025

4K Grade 2 Medley Videos from 2025 Cambridge Scottish Festival

pipes|drums is pleased to bring you multi-camera 4K videos from the Grade 2 Medley competition at the 2025 Cambridge Scottish Festival in Cambridge, Ontario.

The event had a smaller entry than usual, and only three in Grade 2, but fantastic weather attracted a good-sized crowd to the contest that used to bill itself as the Canadian Championships. Unfortunately, there was no Grade 1 competition or performance.

The result:

Grade 2
1st Peel Regional Police (1,2,1,1)
2nd Guelph (2,1,2,2)
3rd Toronto Police (3,3,3,3)
Mid-Section: Peel Police
Judges: Colin MacLellan, John Elliott (piping); Michael Hunter (drumming); Sean McKeown (ensemble)

Our report, published minutes after the announcement, shows the complete band and top solo results.

Some shots have an occasional mysterious visual shake, but we hope you enjoy the performances.

 

