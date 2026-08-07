Aaron Ingram wins Finlay MacNeill Cup at Isle of Lewis solo piping

Carloway, Isle of Lewis, Scotland –August 5, 2026 – Aaron Ingram was the overall winner of the Carloway Show & Highland Games Piping Championship at the Carloway Showground against five other local competitors.

Ingram received the Finlay MacNeill Cup for his achievement.

MSR

1st Aaron Ingram

2nd Malissa Jeffrey

3rd Mathew MacLean

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Aaron Ingram

2nd Malissa Jeffrey

3rd Seumas Smith

Piper’s Choice Medley – Grimersta Centenary Cup, 1924-2024 (three tunes, one a 6/8 march)

1st Aaron Ingram

2nd Malissa Jeffrey

3rd Seumas Smith

Domhnall “Ban” Macdonald judged each event.