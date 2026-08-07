Aaron Ingram wins Finlay MacNeill Cup at Isle of Lewis solo piping
Carloway, Isle of Lewis, Scotland –August 5, 2026 – Aaron Ingram was the overall winner of the Carloway Show & Highland Games Piping Championship at the Carloway Showground against five other local competitors.
Ingram received the Finlay MacNeill Cup for his achievement.
MSR
1st Aaron Ingram
2nd Malissa Jeffrey
3rd Mathew MacLean
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Aaron Ingram
2nd Malissa Jeffrey
3rd Seumas Smith
Piper’s Choice Medley – Grimersta Centenary Cup, 1924-2024 (three tunes, one a 6/8 march)
1st Aaron Ingram
2nd Malissa Jeffrey
3rd Seumas Smith
Domhnall “Ban” Macdonald judged each event.
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