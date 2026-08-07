Results
August 07, 2026

Aaron Ingram wins Finlay MacNeill Cup at Isle of Lewis solo piping

Judge Domhnall “Ban” Macdonald (left) with Aaron Ingram, winner of the Finlay MacNeill Cup at the 2026 Carloway Games Solo Piping Championship.

Carloway, Isle of Lewis, Scotland –August 5, 2026 – Aaron Ingram was the overall winner of the Carloway Show & Highland Games Piping Championship at the Carloway Showground against five other local competitors.

Ingram received the Finlay MacNeill Cup for his achievement.

MSR
1st Aaron Ingram
2nd Malissa Jeffrey
3rd Mathew MacLean

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Aaron Ingram
2nd Malissa Jeffrey
3rd Seumas Smith

Piper’s Choice Medley – Grimersta Centenary Cup, 1924-2024 (three tunes, one a 6/8 march)
1st Aaron Ingram
2nd Malissa Jeffrey
3rd Seumas Smith

Domhnall “Ban” Macdonald judged each event.

Competitors at the 2026 Carloway Games Solo Piping Championship.
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