Alan Bevan wins 2024 Boney Music Invitational

Vancouver – March 9, 2024 – Alan Bevan of Abbotsford, British Columbia, was the winner of the 2024 Boney Music Memorial Invitational Competition & Recital held before a packed hall at the Seaforth Armoury as well as streamed live online by the British Columbia Pipers Association.

After a lengthy deliberation by unidentified judges in the audience, Bevan was chosen as the sole prizewinner. The other contestants, Seumas Coyne, Glendale, California; Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia; and Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia, were tied for second.

It was the third time in the event’s eight years that Bevan captured the prize in one of the piping world’s great charitable efforts, all proceeds going to the BC Cancer Foundation. (Donations are still being accepted, and a special QR code was set up to make donations quick, secure and easy.)

The event was launched in 2016 by Andrew “Boney” Bonar himself when he was waging his personal battle against glioblastoma brain cancer.

The prize was presented to Bevan by Jeanette and Kate Bonar, Andrew Bonar’s wife and daughter. Cameron Bonar, his 16-year-old son, performed to start the evening. Cameron Bonar has already made a name for himself in competitive piping in both piobaireachd and light music, with some saying he is the greatest young Highland piping talent to emerge since the legendary John D. Burgess took the world by storm in 1950 by winning both Highland Society of London Gold Medals at the age of 16.

Bonar’s first teacher, David Hilder, emceed the event. “Boney Music” is the name of Andrew Bonar’s publishing and teaching company and the collection he published in 2004.

The event format changes each year, per Bonar’s original wishes. This year’s contest returned to the original requirements set out in 2016, calling competitors/performers to deliver a 20-minute recital of tunes of their choice, with the stipulation that they must include:

The ground of a piobaireachd.

At least one tune composed by Andrew Bonar.

At least two two-parted strathspeys.

At least one tune written by a Canadian composer not from British Columbia.

At least one, four-parted 6/8 march.

Andrew Bonar died in 2017 at the age of 51. During his too-short life, he made a significant mark in piping as a solo and band competitor, composer, teacher, publisher, and for his legendary mischievous quick wit.

You can watch a recording of the whole event on the BCPA’s Facebook page. If you do watch it, or even if you don’t, please be sure to donate.

pipes|drums once again donated in the memory of Andrew Bonar.