Andrea Boyd accepts pipe-major role with Grade 3 Ottawa Highlanders

The accomplished Ontario-based piper Andrea Boyd is the new pipe-major of the Grade 3 Ottawa Highlanders.

She joins Lead-Drummer Mark Passmore and a strong pipe section and drum corps, following the group’s successful return to competition in the Ontario circuit, which included winning Grade 3 at the North American Championships at the Glengarry Highland Games at Maxville, Ontario.

Boyd’s background in pipe bands is extensive. She was most notably a member of Grade 1 St. Laurence O’Toole of Dublin when the band won the 2010 World Championship and, before SLOT, was a member of Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia. Upon her return to Canada following several years living and working in Scotland, she joined the Grade 2 Ottawa Police Service Pipe Band.

As a solo piper, Boyd has many top-level awards to her name, including the 2008 Silver Medal at the Argyllshire Gathering, Professional Piper of the Day awards at the Glengarry Highland Games (2015, 2022), and the 2017 Piobaireachd Society Gold Medal (Canada) at Maxville in 2017. She recently returned from several weeks in Scotland and a successful run of results at various solo competitions across the country.

After several years working in Toronto, in July she returned to Ottawa to continue her career in corporate fundraising and sponsorships.

“I am delighted to be back in Ottawa, joining a group of passionate musicians and friends,” Boyd said in a statement. “I am looking forward to being back on the field with a band, leading the OHPD in 2023.”

The Ottawa Highlanders were formed in 2017, winning Grade 3 at Maxville that year.

It is not known whether the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario will elevate the band to Grade 2. The organization has not yet announced its grading decisions.

Boyd replaces past pipe-majors Murray Bond and Christopher Reasbeck. The band said that Bond and Reasback “welcome this change with open arms and look forward to a great season under Andrea’s leadership.”