Armstrong steps down as LA Scots P-M

Colin Armstrong has stepped down as pipe-major of the Grade 2 Los Angeles Scots, with former pipe-major Scott MacDonald taking the leadership role with one of the United States’ most established top-tier groups.

Armstrong had held the post for 14 years, many of which were the band’s most successful in Grade 1. He will stay with the band as pipe-sergeant and will continue with his “key role in the band’s ongoing musical development and execution,” according to a statement to pipes|drums.

“Colin has worked tirelessly leading the band since 2005, but has made the very admirable decision to take a step down to focus more on his growing family, but will be staying on as a valued member of the pipe corps and band leadership,” said band spokesperson and tenor drummer Amber Bartholomeusz.

MacDonald was LA Scots pipe-major from 1992 to 2004. Under MacDonald the band won Grade 2 at the World Championships in 1997, catapulting them to Grade 1, where they remained until 2018 when the band made a request to the Western United States Pipe Band Association to be moved to Grade 2 following a few years of building.

Last year, LA Scots qualified for the Grade 2 final at the World’s, finishing fourth in their heat and eleventh overall.

Over the last decade the band has made several changes, particular with lead-drummers. Current L-D of LA Scots is Carl Lenny, a protégé of Jim Kilpatrick, who returned to the role and living in Los Angeles in 2016.

The bands lists 19 pipers and 15 drummers on its current roster.

Related articles

LA Scots shift to 2nd

February 28, 2018

LA Scots bring back Lenny as L-D

December 28, 2016

Steuber appointed LA Scots Leading-Drummer

September 25, 2015

LA Scots again looking for L-D after Parker walks

September 25, 2015

LA Scots dismiss Kvidahl; Parker appointed L-D

September 2, 2014